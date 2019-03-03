Tea Time with Vince and Frank: Is EDSA Metro Manila's biggest ticket trap?
MANILA, Philippines – Right of Way's road safety advocate Vince Lazatin and VISOR.ph's motoring writer Frank Schuengel head over to EDSA, at the spot close to the Total gas station, Boni MRT station, and the Polymedic Hospital.
Because of the absence of proper road markings in the area, going to these establishments via car could be tantamount to breaking the law.
Join Vince and Frank as they discuss the rather complicated matter of getting ticketed while doing your business along EDSA.
More episodes from the Tea Time with Right of Way and VISOR series
In the Philippines, an average of more than 600 children died from road crash incidents from 2006 to 2015. Seat belts can save lives but infants and children need a more specific type of car seats for them in case of a road mishap.
Want to know more about child safety car seats? Here are some stories:
Learn more about Rappler's road safety campaign by visiting the #SaferRoadsPH microsite.