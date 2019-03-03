Do you realize that you are, technically, breaking the law by driving through a gas station along EDSA?

Published 11:42 AM, March 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Right of Way's road safety advocate Vince Lazatin and VISOR.ph's motoring writer Frank Schuengel head over to EDSA, at the spot close to the Total gas station, Boni MRT station, and the Polymedic Hospital.

Because of the absence of proper road markings in the area, going to these establishments via car could be tantamount to breaking the law.

Join Vince and Frank as they discuss the rather complicated matter of getting ticketed while doing your business along EDSA.

