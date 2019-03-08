In this episode, we learn how road signs ought to be made – proper fonts, standard colors, material reflectivity

MANILA, Philippines – Faulty road signs are the most discussed issues in Right of Way over the past year, ranging from the too wordy to those obstructed from public view.

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has responded to the series, citing lack of budget and resources as the biggest hindrance to proper signmaking. They, however, took corrective action in some localities, such as this stretch of Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City.

In this first of a series, road safety advocate Vince Lazatin learns from 3M's John Vallinan how road signs ought to be made – from the proper fonts, to the standard colors, to the reflectivity of the material. Then, they visit the MMDA's signmaking workshop and tour its facilities. – Rappler.com