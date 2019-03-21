[Right of Way] Is it time to do away with protocol plates?
MANILA, Philippines – On the road, motorists occasionally spot protocol plates. These plates are given to high-ranking officials from the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government.
But are they really necessary? Watch this Right of Way episode where Vince Lazatin expresses his take on the matter. – Rappler.com
In the Philippines, an average of more than 600 children died from road crash incidents from 2006 to 2015. Seat belts can save lives but infants and children need a more specific type of car seats for them in case of a road mishap.
Want to know more about child safety car seats? Here are some stories:
Learn more about Rappler's road safety campaign by visiting the #SaferRoadsPH microsite.