No. 8 plate on the road? Is it really necessary?

Published 3:13 PM, March 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – On the road, motorists occasionally spot protocol plates. These plates are given to high-ranking officials from the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government.

But are they really necessary? Watch this Right of Way episode where Vince Lazatin expresses his take on the matter. – Rappler.com