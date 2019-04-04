[Right of Way] Visibility is everything: Motorcycle tail lights aren't optional
MANILA, Philippines – There is a significant number of motorcycle crashes on the roads of Metro Manila. A key factor would be visibility, with some motorcyclists and tricycles not adhering to adequate visibility measures.
Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin goes out on the streets to gauge how many of the two-wheeled vehicles adhere to proper lighting and visibility practices. – Rappler.com
