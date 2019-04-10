Or is there a better solution?

Published 8:02 PM, April 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Before President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the suspension of the implementation of the motorcycle doble plaka (double plate) law, the Philippine National Police (PNP) pushed for it with much gusto.

PNP Chief General Oscar Albayalde, a motorcycle rider himself, said doble plaka is necessary and not discriminatory, contrary to what motorcycle riders have been protesting.



But should it have been suggested in the first place? Are there better solutions than doble plaka?

Watch this episode of Tea Time with Right of Way host Vince Lazatin and VISOR motoring writer Frank Schuengel where they discuss this issue. – Rappler.com