Tea Time with Vince and Frank: Will the motorcycle double plate law help solve riding-in-tandem crimes?
MANILA, Philippines – Before President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the suspension of the implementation of the motorcycle doble plaka (double plate) law, the Philippine National Police (PNP) pushed for it with much gusto.
PNP Chief General Oscar Albayalde, a motorcycle rider himself, said doble plaka is necessary and not discriminatory, contrary to what motorcycle riders have been protesting.
But should it have been suggested in the first place? Are there better solutions than doble plaka?
Watch this episode of Tea Time with Right of Way host Vince Lazatin and VISOR motoring writer Frank Schuengel where they discuss this issue. – Rappler.com
In the Philippines, an average of more than 600 children died from road crash incidents from 2006 to 2015. Seat belts can save lives but infants and children need a more specific type of car seats for them in case of a road mishap.
Want to know more about child safety car seats? Here are some stories:
Learn more about Rappler's road safety campaign by visiting the #SaferRoadsPH microsite.
- Christmas Carmageddon?
- The fault in our signs, part 1
- The fault in our signs, part 2
- Traffic enforcement: Be careful what you wish for
- The fault in our signs, part 3
- Special Episode: MMDA responds to 'The fault in our signs' series
- Taking the MRT during rush hour
- The sorrowful mysteries of living in Metro Manila
- Stop human traffic cones
- Special Episode: Interview with Michael Brown, security and enforcement advocate
- The Sucat and Bicutan Problem, Part 1: PH's most complex intersection?
- The Sucat and Bicutan Problem, Part 2: What about Bicutan?
- Special Episode: Dissecting the complex Sucat Interchange
- On the road with GakiMoto
- Nikki Veron Cruz on the challenges of being a female commuter
- The fault in our signs: MMDA takes corrective action on Katipunan
- Bike commuting: The answer to beating traffic?
- Can a bus rapid transit system work in the Philippines?
- Special Episode: A detailed look at the proposed BRT system
- Will MMDA's driver-only car ban on EDSA work?