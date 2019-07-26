The status quo won't get us anywhere

MANILA, Philippines – Every day, Metro Manila residents – commuters and motorists alike – complain about the state of the capital's traffic. Well, there's bad news: this problem won't be solved, at least not until traffic authorities start reevaluating their current key performance indicators (KPI).

Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin shows us the Metro Manila Development Authority's current KPIs and how and why they do not square with the current reality on the road. – Rappler.com