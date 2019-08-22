[Right of Way] Road safety: Why are PH motorists kept in the dark?
MANILA, Philippines – "If you can drive in the Philippines, you can drive anywhere" is fast becoming an adage to the driving population, but this veneer of resilience masks a deeper problem – death by lack of visible road signs.
The numbers from the Metro Manila Accident Recording and Analysis System (MMARAS) 2018 report show that there were 383 fatal road crashes in Metro Manila alone, resulting in 394 deaths. Most of these deaths happened at night.
How can we make our roads safer at night?
In this episode, road safety advocate Vince Lazatin and 3M Philippines' John Vallinan focus on the dangers posed by the lack of properly marked road signs to motorists. From signages to road barriers to safety vests, visibility is a serious matter that transport authorities and sign makers must look at. Watch as they transform a dark street into one with proper visibility with retro-reflective material used for signs and road markings.
