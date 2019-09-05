Watch this week's episode at 4:30 pm on Thursday, September 5

MANILA, Philippines – For this week's episode, Right of Way's Vince Lazatin is doing something different.

It's been almost two years since this vlog started, yet not much has changed or improved in the areas of traffic, transport, and road safety.

How could the public, with all the outrage and frustration and venting online, translate words into action?

How could motorists and commuters alike do something small, but significant – like demand clarity from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on their PUV lane policy? – Rappler.com