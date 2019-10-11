MANILA, Philippines – To experience work stress, one must endure the stressful commute first. The latter is more stressful, If you ask me.

This is the daily grind in Metro Manila.

I avoid riding the MRT or LRT, since I do not want to subject myself to the dehumanizing competition of getting on its worn-out coaches. I also get too paranoid, as a pickpocket might take advantage of the cramped conditions. (READ: FAST FACTS: State of Metro Manila’s public transport system)

Like middle class millennials, I resort to pricey ride-hailing apps. I already spend more on Grab and Angkas than on food. Unfortunately, many Filipinos do not have the privilege that I have.

As a business reporter that tries to make sense of how traffic drags down the country's potential for growth, I get frustrated when the elite and politicians downplay the dismal, almost apocalyptic state of transportation in the capital. (READ: Do it every day! Netizens react to Panelo’s planned commute)

If things don’t improve soon, we may all soon be forced to walk to get to work.

To know what that would feel like, I decided to do just that for a week.

Did I succeed? Nope. Blisters were too unbearable. – Rappler.com