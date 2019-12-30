Bookmark to watch on Tuesday, December 31, at 1 pm.

MANILA, Philippines – “About 12,000 Filipinos die on the road every year. How quickly we see this number drop depends on the commitment of the country's leaders,” says Dr Gundo Weiler, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in the Philippines.

This figure shows how road safety is still a major public health and development concern.

In this yearender episode, road safety advocate Vince Lazatin talks to Kuya Bernard, a taxi driver in the Metro, who wrote, designed, and published his own road safety manual and introduces and discusses it with his passengers. – Rappler.com