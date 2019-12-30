[Right of Way] A feel good year-ender with Kuya Bernard and his road safety manual
Bookmark to watch on Tuesday, December 31, at 1 pm.
MANILA, Philippines – “About 12,000 Filipinos die on the road every year. How quickly we see this number drop depends on the commitment of the country's leaders,” says Dr Gundo Weiler, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in the Philippines.
This figure shows how road safety is still a major public health and development concern.
In this yearender episode, road safety advocate Vince Lazatin talks to Kuya Bernard, a taxi driver in the Metro, who wrote, designed, and published his own road safety manual and introduces and discusses it with his passengers. – Rappler.com
In the Philippines, an average of more than 600 children died from road crash incidents from 2006 to 2015. Seat belts can save lives but infants and children need a more specific type of car seats for them in case of a road mishap.
Want to know more about child safety car seats? Here are some stories:
