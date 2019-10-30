A MOVEMENT PUSHING FOR RESPONSIBLE WAYS TO USE AND REDUCE PLASTIC

THE CHALLENGE

Managing our growing waste is a global environmental problem. Plastic waste is just one of the major kinds. As the reported third largest contributor of plastic pollution in the world, the Philippines is a big part of the problem. According to a report by the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives, we dump nearly 60 billion sachets into our oceans in just a year.

We believe that this is a problem that isn’t just for one person or one group to solve. It takes all of us.

And we can start through the #ManyWaysToZeroWaste movement.