Rappler #HackSociety 2017 winner AroogaHealth wins at the Global Entrepreneurship Community Summit in Malaysia

Published 10:00 PM, December 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – AroogaHealth emerged as one of the top 3 Southeast Asian startups at the Global Entrepreneurship Community Summit 2017 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center, Malaysia on Tuesday night, December 12.

Phinix, meanwhile, advanced as one of the top 15 finalists.

Both teams were invited to the regional competition through Rappler's #HackSociety. (READ: Standout solutions: The winning ideas from #HackSociety 2017)

The Pre-Acceleration Bootcamp is an all-champions league from startup competitions across Southeast Asia organized by the Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Centre (MaGIC).

As mentored by top innovators and entrepreneurs in the region, the 25 invited teams refined their prototypes at the MaGIC Malaysia campus in Cyberjaya from November 26 until the demo day on December 12.

HackSociety winners

AroogaHealth, founded by Nina Samantha Sanchez and Dominique de Leon, is a platform that matches individuals with trusted healthcare providers for their emotional and mental wellness. (READ: #HackSociety 2017: Ways technology can improve public health)

Phinix, founded by Pamela Nicole Mejia, is a textile upcycling social enterprise that creates high-value products such as designer shoes and accessories. (READ: #HackSociety 2017: Ideas to manage waste, sustain food production)

HackSociety is an ideathon that crowdsources "hacks" to society's problems. It was organized by Rappler and UNDP Philippines through the Youth Co:Lab program. – with reports from Pamela Nicole Mejia / Rappler.com