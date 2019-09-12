ABOUT THE SOCIAL GOOD SUMMIT

We are in the middle of a global climate crisis. Experts say we only have 11 years left to prevent irreversible damage from climate change. This is not the only urgent crisis that threatens us. The Philippines is one of the 5 countries from which half of all land-based plastic-waste leakage originates. And urban congestion is making our day to day lives unlivable, between pollution, poor transportation systems, and the lack of proper housing.

As we confront these issues, our collective search for solutions is hampered by discord and hate in the digital platforms that are now our public conversation spaces. How can we cut through the social media noise so we build communities of action that will help make the world a better place? What can emerging local leaders do to help facilitate this process?

With the theme, “Insight for Impact,” the 2019 Manila Social Good Summit hopes to answer these questions. The summit is organized every year and connected globally through the hashtag #2030Now, the Social Good Summit opens up the conversation around the United Nations General Assembly and shines spotlight on critical social issues and the role digital media plays with respect to these concerns.

