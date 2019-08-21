The 2019 Social Good Summit in the Philippines challenges us to cut through the social media noise so we build communities of action that will help make the world a better place

Published 2:02 PM, August 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – We are in the middle of a global climate crisis. Can technology and innovation help address the complex problems that come with it?

Experts say we only have 11 years left to prevent irreversible damage from climate change. If nothing drastic is done to stop polar ice from melting, sea levels in the Philippines are predicted to rise up to 20 centimeters by 2100, displacing entire coastal communities and inland areas.

This is not the only urgent environmental crisis that threatens us.

Marine debris has previously been found to be negatively affecting more than 800 animal species, according to a UN report. Studies show that 1 in 3 fish caught for human consumption contain microplastics, with serious consequences to public health. The Philippines contributes significantly to this global problem. It’s one of the 5 countries from which half of all land-based plastic-waste leakage originates.

Meanwhile, urban congestion is making our day to day lives unlivable, between pollution, poor transportation systems, and the lack of proper housing.

Search for solution

As we confront these issues, our collective search for solutions is hampered by discord and hate in the digital platforms that are now our public conversation spaces.

How can we burst through filter bubbles and echo chambers in cyberspace in order to transform these platforms once again into venues for constructive dialog?

How can we cut through the social media noise so we build communities of action that will help make the world a better place?

What can emerging local leaders do to help facilitate this process?

With the theme, “Insight for Impact,” the 2019 Manila Social Good Summit will answer these critical questions.

To be held on September 21, 2019 (Saturday) at the Yuchengco Hall, De La Salle University, along Taft Avenue, Manila, this year’s summit will bring together student leaders, policy-makers, community leaders, advocates and industry representatives, to discuss how we can effect lasting change.

The summit is organized globally every year to open up the conversation around the United Nations General Assembly, the Social Good Summit shines the spotlight on critical social issues and the role digital media plays with respect to these concerns. Rappler has been organizing the Manila leg of this global event since 2012. Visit rappler.com/aboutsgs learn more about the purpose and history of the Social Good Summit.

HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE IN SGS 2019

1. Be a partner/sponsor

To those interested to be a partner or sponsor of SGS 2019, you may also email socialgood@rappler.com using Partnership in the subject line. Values for partners and sponsors include:

Speaking opportunity

Branding on all SGS microsite and story pages

Brand mentions on social and during the event

Desktop Display Ads

Booth at the Rappler XChange

Post Activity Report

2. Have a booth at the Social Good Summit XChange

XChange is a space for learning, interaction and ideas. It is a marketplace that will feature technologies and ideas that are shaping the world and partner initiatives around key issues and themes:

Environment

Media and democracy

Transportation

Gender equality

A fun way to learn and connect, exhibitors and participating groups in the Social Good Summit XChange are encouraged to think of challenges related to Sustainable Development Goals which the participants can take on to get goodies.

To those interested to sponsor a booth, email socialgood@rappler.com using XChange Exhibitor in the subject line. Exhibitors’ meeting will be on Friday, September 6, 1pm at the Rappler office.

3. #InspireCourage: Share your +SocialGood story in 5 minutes!

Does your organization have an existing project or program that you are so passionate about? We are allotting space for passion initiatives that will help the Philippines achieve the global goals by 2030 at the Summit. Focus on a single visual or a 1 minute video and take off from it. Answer the basic questions: What do you do exactly? Why are you so passionate about this initiative? How does the initiative help us reach our common goals? What has been the impact of that project? How can other people help?

Slots are limited. To those interested, send an email to socialgood@rappler.com using #InspireCourage in the subject line not later than August 30, 2019.

4. Be part of the Huddle

HUDDLE is a way to bring the conversation on ground, gathering students, partners and interested individuals for a meaningful discourse on certain issues. Huddles can be

Partners and sponsors who are interested to be part of a specific huddle should email socialgood@rappler.com no later than August 30, 2019. Please use HUDDLE in the subject line.

5. Organize a viewing party

Help us rally more communities around the global goals by organizing a Social Good Summit viewing party in your school or community. For those interested to organize a viewing party, email us at socialgood@rappler.com so we can send you details on how to go about it. Please use Viewing Party in the subject line.

The requirements are easy. All you have to do is to secure a venue good for your target audience and to make sure you have a stable internet connection. All registered viewing parties will be acknowledged live during the summit.

6. Be an SGS Volunteer!

Our yearly Social Good Summit would not be possible without help from movers and volunteers who have been participating and helping us organize these events since 2012. If you want to volunteer for the SGS 2019 Organizing Committee, just email socialgood@rappler.com using SGS volunteer in the subject line. You can sign up to be a volunteer until August 30, 2019.

7. Be a participant

The Social Good Summit is an annual global event organized around the United Nations General Assembly. It is sustained globally by +SocialGood, a community which shares world-changing ideas to spark action in our social media era. This year’s Philippines Social Good Summit will celebrate human judgment and values--compassion, integrity, hope, courage--which distinguish us from the machines. It will also highlight youth-led innovation and entrepreneurship both in the plenary and in #HackSociety.

Stay tuned for details on how to register for the event. – Rappler.com