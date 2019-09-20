MANILA, Philippines – Here's your chance to listen to stories of people and the challenges they faced to pursue their passion projects.

On Saturday, September 21, Rappler, with De La Salle Philippines and De La Salle University, will hold the 2019 Philippine Social Good Summit.

With the theme "Insight for Impact," the summit hopes to challenge Filipinos to cut through the social media noise so we build communities of action that will help make the world a better place.

At 8 am, groups and individuals will share their stories on programs and initiatives they are passionate about during the #InspireCourage program of the summit. (READ: Meet the speakers for the Social Good Summit 2019)

During the #InspireCourage session, speakers will answer basic questions: What do they do exactly? Why are they passionate about this initiative? How does the initiative help us collectively reach our common goals? What has been the impact of that project? How can other people help?

This will be followed by a series of breakout sessions called "Huddle" that's geared towards problem-solving. The session will discuss challenges surrounding these 4 topics:

Transportation and Mobility

Media and Digital Culture

Plastics Zero-Waste Living

Gender Equality

Here's the program for the #InspireCourage session:

#INSPIRECOURAGE SESSION Verdure Hall, DLSU, Taft Manila 8:45 am to 10:30 am Host: Amanda Lago Multimedia reporter, Rappler Time Activity 7:00 - 8:30 AM Registration



8:30 - 8:40 Welcome Remarks Glenda Gloria

Managing Editor, Rappler 8:40 - 8:45 Protecting Manila’s last lung Chiqui Mabanta

Winner Foundation 8:47 - 8:52 Gender Justice: Taking action against child marriage and teenage pregnancy Rina Gascon Fulo

Project Officer, Oxfam Pilipinas 8:55 - 9:00 How can an online community help build a more livable city Ira Cruz

Director, AltMobility 9:03 - 9:08 Upcycling plastic into eco-friendly furniture Wilhelmina Garcia

Founder, Junk Not! 9:10 - 9:15 Farm to fork: How community urban farming can be done Robi del Rosario

Uproot Philippines 9:17 - 9:22 Providing relief in blind spots during post-disasters Sheena Peña

SAFER 9:25- 9:30 #RespetoNaman: Women’s rights and gender equality Resham Saeed

#RespetoNaman Ambassador 9:30 - 9:45 Introduction to Huddle Raisa Serafica

Unit Head of Civic Engagement, Rappler

The 2019 Philippine Social Good Summit hopes to showcase how engaged communities that are empowered by technology can help address the most urgent problems of our time.