LIVE: #InspireCourage stories at the Social Good Summit 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Here's your chance to listen to stories of people and the challenges they faced to pursue their passion projects.
On Saturday, September 21, Rappler, with De La Salle Philippines and De La Salle University, will hold the 2019 Philippine Social Good Summit.
With the theme "Insight for Impact," the summit hopes to challenge Filipinos to cut through the social media noise so we build communities of action that will help make the world a better place.
At 8 am, groups and individuals will share their stories on programs and initiatives they are passionate about during the #InspireCourage program of the summit. (READ: Meet the speakers for the Social Good Summit 2019)
During the #InspireCourage session, speakers will answer basic questions: What do they do exactly? Why are they passionate about this initiative? How does the initiative help us collectively reach our common goals? What has been the impact of that project? How can other people help?
This will be followed by a series of breakout sessions called "Huddle" that's geared towards problem-solving. The session will discuss challenges surrounding these 4 topics:
- Transportation and Mobility
- Media and Digital Culture
- Plastics Zero-Waste Living
- Gender Equality
Here's the program for the #InspireCourage session:
|
#INSPIRECOURAGE SESSION
Verdure Hall, DLSU, Taft Manila
8:45 am to 10:30 am
Host:
Amanda Lago
Multimedia reporter, Rappler
|Time
|Activity
|7:00 - 8:30 AM
|Registration
|8:30 - 8:40
|
Welcome Remarks
Glenda Gloria
|8:40 - 8:45
|
Protecting Manila’s last lung
Chiqui Mabanta
|8:47 - 8:52
|
Gender Justice: Taking action against child marriage and teenage pregnancy
Rina Gascon Fulo
|8:55 - 9:00
|
How can an online community help build a more livable city
Ira Cruz
|9:03 - 9:08
|
Upcycling plastic into eco-friendly furniture
Wilhelmina Garcia
|9:10 - 9:15
|
Farm to fork: How community urban farming can be done
Robi del Rosario
|
9:17 - 9:22
|
Providing relief in blind spots during post-disasters
Sheena Peña
|
9:25- 9:30
|#RespetoNaman: Women’s rights and gender equality
Resham Saeed
|9:30 - 9:45
|Introduction to Huddle
Raisa Serafica
The 2019 Philippine Social Good Summit hopes to showcase how engaged communities that are empowered by technology can help address the most urgent problems of our time. Visit this page to know more. – Rappler.com