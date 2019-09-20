LIVE: Social Good Summit #2030Now: Insight for impact
MANILA, Philippines – On Saturday, September 21, Rappler, together with the De La Salle Philippines and De La Salle University, will hold the 2019 Manila Social Good Summit.
With the theme "Insight for Impact," the summit hopes to challenge Filipinos to cut through the social media noise to build communities of action that will help make the world a better place.
This main event which starts at 1 pm aims to shine the light on the most urgent global concerns along with critical social issues in the country such as the climate crisis, urban congestion, and traffic. (READ: Meet the speakers and guests at the 2017 Manila Social Good Summit)
Bringing together policy makers, community leaders, advocates and industry representatives, the plenary session will feature panel discussions on making metro cities livable, building communities to fight waste crisis, and cutting through the noise in this digital age. (READ: Citizen wish list for Metro mayors: Fix traffic, lower cost of living)
Keynote speaker Andrew Keen, who is known for his controversial comments on the digital revolution, will also deliver a talk on "How to Fix Democracy."
Here's the program for the 2019 Philippine Social Good Summit main plenary:
|
Social Good Summit 2019
September 21, 2019
Hosts:
|Time
|Activity
|1:00 - 1:10 pm
|
Welcome address: Urgent concerns of the Philippines
Br. Bernie Oca
|1:10 - 1:15 pm
|
Memorandum of Agreement signing
Glenda Gloria
|1:15 - 1:30 pm
|
Social media as a force for good in achieving the SDGs
Ola Almgren
|1:30 - 2:10 pm
|
Panel discussion: Making metro areas livable
Moderator:
Joy Belmonte
Isko Moreno
Paulo Alcazaren
|2:10 - 2:30 pm
|
Role of the private sector in turning insights to impact
Marione Briones
|2:30 - 3:00 pm
|
Building communities to solve the waste crisis
Moderator:
Melody Melo-Rijk
Monique Obligacion
Joy Cacal
Dr. Fabian “Toby” Dayrit
|3:00 - 3:30
|
Keynote: How to fix democracy
Andrew Keen
|
3:30 - 4:20
|
Panel discussion: Cutting through the noise
Moderator:
Andrew Keen
Irene Jay Liu
Stephanie Sy
John Nery
|
4:20 - 4:40
|Huddle to #InspireCourage
|4:40 - 5:00
|
Closing remarks: Finding hope when the problem is worse that we think
Maria Ressa
The 2019 Manila Social Good Summit, through the theme “Insight for Impact,” hopes to showcase how engaged communities empowered by technology can help address the most urgent problems of our time. Visit this page to know more. – Rappler.com