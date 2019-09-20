MANILA, Philippines – On Saturday, September 21, Rappler, together with the De La Salle Philippines and De La Salle University, will hold the 2019 Manila Social Good Summit.

With the theme "Insight for Impact," the summit hopes to challenge Filipinos to cut through the social media noise to build communities of action that will help make the world a better place.

This main event which starts at 1 pm aims to shine the light on the most urgent global concerns along with critical social issues in the country such as the climate crisis, urban congestion, and traffic. (READ: Meet the speakers and guests at the 2017 Manila Social Good Summit)

Bringing together policy makers, community leaders, advocates and industry representatives, the plenary session will feature panel discussions on making metro cities livable, building communities to fight waste crisis, and cutting through the noise in this digital age. (READ: Citizen wish list for Metro mayors: Fix traffic, lower cost of living)

Keynote speaker Andrew Keen, who is known for his controversial comments on the digital revolution, will also deliver a talk on "How to Fix Democracy."

Here's the program for the 2019 Philippine Social Good Summit main plenary:

Marguerite de Leon

Rambo Talabong Time Activity 1:00 - 1:10 pm Welcome address: Urgent concerns of the Philippines Br. Bernie Oca

DLSU Chancellor 1:10 - 1:15 pm Memorandum of Agreement signing Glenda Gloria

Managing editor, Rappler 1:15 - 1:30 pm Social media as a force for good in achieving the SDGs Ola Almgren

UN Resident Coordinator 1:30 - 2:10 pm Panel discussion: Making metro areas livable Moderator:

Chay Hofileña

Investigative Head, Rappler Joy Belmonte

Quezon City Mayor Isko Moreno

Manila City Mayor Paulo Alcazaren

Urban planner 2:10 - 2:30 pm Role of the private sector in turning insights to impact Marione Briones

League of Corporate Foundations 2:30 - 3:00 pm Building communities to solve the waste crisis Moderator:

Pia Ranada

Multimedia reporter Melody Melo-Rijk

Project Manager, World Wildlife Fund Monique Obligacion

Community Administrator, Buhay Zero-Waste Joy Cacal

Public Affairs and Sustainability Manager, Coca-Cola Dr. Fabian “Toby” Dayrit

Vice President, National Academy of Science and Technology 3:00 - 3:30 Keynote: How to fix democracy Andrew Keen

Speaker | Author | Writer 3:30 - 4:20 Panel discussion: Cutting through the noise Moderator:

Gemma Bagayaua-Mendoza

Head of Research, Partnerships, and Strategy

Andrew Keen

Speaker | Author| Writer Irene Jay Liu

News Lab Lead, Google Asia Pacific Region Stephanie Sy

CEO and Lead Data Scientist, Thinking Machines = John Nery

Convenor, Democracy & Disinformation consortium

Opinion columnist, Philippine Daily Inquirer 4:20 - 4:40 Huddle to #InspireCourage Plastics and zero-waste

Public tansportation and mobility

Gender equality

Media and digital culture 4:40 - 5:00 Closing remarks: Finding hope when the problem is worse that we think Maria Ressa

Rappler CEO and executive editor

The 2019 Manila Social Good Summit, through the theme "Insight for Impact," hopes to showcase how engaged communities empowered by technology can help address the most urgent problems of our time.