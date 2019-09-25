MANILA, Philippines – Tree planting, orphanage visits, and feeding programs are just some of the activities companies hold annually to help communities out.

However, it will take more than just a one-day effort to create impact.

Marione Briones of the League of Corporate Foundations (LCF) said firms must collaborate and strategically allocate resources for their corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects. Planning and commitment to the chosen cause are crucial, too.

"Understanding how to collaborate strategically where it is needed will amplify the collective societal impact of the communities of action we seek to build," Briones said during Rappler's Social Good Summit last Saturday, September 21.

Briones noted that LCF members have pooled a total of P4.4 billion for various projects.

Most companies prefer to shower the education sector with the most funds at 37%, while the environment and health sectors come in at 23% and 21%, respectively.

Entrepreneurship (4%), arts and culture (1%), and other sectors (14%) make up the rest of the sectors where companies place their CSR-related resources.

Moreover, LCF members were able to reach a total of 35.1 million individual beneficiaries.

While companies have been able to help communities, from donating solar panels to constructing classrooms, challenges in allocating funds and choosing projects remain.

Briones said most of the beneficiaries are from Metro Manila. When compared to projects in the Visayas, Metro Manila projects outnumber them by 60%. The figure is even more disappointing when compared to Mindanao at 140%.

Briones also noted that companies tend to focus on just 5 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Specifically, firms have poured much resources into poverty eradication, quality education, gender equality, decent work and economic growth, and reducing inequality.

Very few companies focus on peace, justice, and strong institutions.

"Members of the LCF are now challenging themselves to go outside their comfort zone and go to areas that need it most," Briones said. – Rappler.com