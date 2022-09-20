Join MovePH’s September 30 webinar: Why fact-checking is critical to good governance

This is part of MovePH’s series of fact-checking webinars, which aim to teach participants about the current online landscape, how to spot and combat disinformation online, and learn about initiatives to help spread facts

Is it possible to promote good governance when lies and propaganda abound?

As Filipinos have seen in recent years, disinformation drowns out facts, diverts public attention from important issues, and diminishes the value of honesty and integrity.

In the May 2022 elections, we saw how social media was used to spread false information and propaganda in an attempt to boost certain candidates and discredit their rivals.

Until now, false claims and accusations are rampant in communities, as purveyors of false information – vloggers, artists, and even national institutions – have also been tapped to shape public perception. Some school textbooks have been found lacking in thorough discussions of history. These factors potentially leave communities vulnerable to online disinformation, reducing their ability to empathize with certain issues.

This is why several newsrooms and organizations have launched fact-checking efforts online. #FactsFirstPH, an initiative awarded as Most Innovative and Impactful Collaboration at Global Fact 9, is one of the pioneering movements around the world committed to promoting truth in the public space and maximizing the impact of fact-checking by exacting accountability from those who cause harm through lies.

What can individuals and communities do to fight disinformation? How exactly can fact-checking help uphold transparency and accountability under a new administration? Why is fact-checking critical to good governance?

To answer these questions and more, join us in our fact-checking webinar titled “Why fact-checking is critical to good governance,” on Friday, September 30, at 4 pm, spearheaded by MovePH, Rappler’s civic engagement arm.

This is part of MovePH’s series of fact-checking webinars, which aim to teach participants about the current online landscape, how to spot and combat disinformation online, and learn about initiatives to help spread facts.

The webinar will feature the following speakers:

Gemma Mendoza – Rappler head of digital services

Loreben Tuquero – Rappler researcher-writer

This webinar is supported by Friedrich Naumann Foundation and is co-presented by Claret School of Quezon City; TAMang Boto; Kids for Kids Philippines; and Leonides S. Virata Memorial School – The Virata Tribune.

Interested participants may register here.

Registration is open until September 29 at 5 pm. If you signed up past the deadline or have any questions about the event, you may send an email to move.ph@rappler.com.

Registered participants will receive a confirmation email from MovePH on or before September 29. – Rappler.com