Attend the One Young World 2024 Summit in Montreal with Rappler: Here’s how to apply

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler is looking for Filipino youth leaders who can make the most of this youth empowerment summit. Application period is until June 27!

MANILA, Philippines – Are you a young Filipino who is already making a difference in your community or sector but want to learn from fellow youth leaders all over the world?

The One Young World 2024 Summit is calling you!

To be held from September 18 to 21 in Montréal, Canada, the One Young World Summit has been called the biggest, most impactful youth leadership gathering in the world. It brings together hundreds of young leaders from over 190 countries to listen to a lineup of inspiring speakers, share learnings with each other, and network.

Rappler is choosing five young Filipinos to attend the summit, with all expenses to be covered by One Young World.

We are looking for young Filipinos who have a track record of impact, a clear sense of purpose, leadership skills and qualities, and who have demonstrated excellence in their chosen fields. To apply, you must be 18 to 30 years of age by the time of the summit. Applicants older than 30 may be selected if they have done excellent work and demonstrated exceptional qualities and impact.

The application period runs until June 27.

To apply, fill up the application form and follow instructions in it regarding other requirements:

Part of the application requirements is to join the Volunteer Opportunities chat room on the Rappler Communities app. You can download the app from Play Store and App Store.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

– Rappler.com