Be The Good: Can Metro Manila, Philippine cities ever be flood-proof?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

We talk to flood control systems expert Guillermo Tabios III and design anthropologist Pamela Cajilig in this episode airing at 7 pm on July 26

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) and the enhanced southwest monsoon reminded us all yet again of how prone Metro Manila and other Luzon cities are to flooding.

Is it because Metro Manila is in a river basin? Is it because of reclamation projects? Is garbage clogging drainage systems to blame? And will it ever be possible for Metro Manila and nearby cities to become “flood-proof”?

We ask these questions and more during a Be The Good episode with experts on flood management and community responses to disasters.

Rappler head of community Pia Ranada will interview Guillermo Tabios III, professor emeritus at the University of the Philippines Institute of Civil Engineering; and Pamela Cajilig, a design anthropologist at UP Diliman’s College of Architecture.

Tabios, former director of the National Hydraulic Research Center, is recognized for his work in hydrology, hydraulics, and water resources systems engineering and is an expert in flood control systems.

Cajilig is an anthropologist who studies impacts of flooding on communities and is an expert at nature-based methods and making disaster response and resilience more participatory.

Catch the episode at 7 pm on Friday, July 26, on this page and Rappler’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Got any questions for our guests? Send them to the Environment and Science channel in the Rappler Communities app, which you can download for free on App Store, Play Store, or access via desktop.

This interview is part of Agos, Rappler’s campaign to raise awareness on climate change, disasters, and response to calamities. What other aspects of climate change and disaster resilience should we cover? Send your suggestions to the Environment and Science chat room.

Be The Good is Rappler’s community show focused on advocacies and campaigns.

Watch other episodes:

– Rappler.com