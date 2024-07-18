Be The Good: Expectations, reality check before SONA

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – What are civil society leaders expecting to hear from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA), and what, for them, is the true state of the country?
Rappler head of community Pia Ranada moderates the discussion with our guests representing various sectors:
- Sonny Africa, economist and executive director of IBON Foundation
- Matthew Christian Silverio, an education reform and student rights’ advocate who is national spokesperson of the Student Council Alliance of the Philippines
- Mimi Doringo, a community organizer and advocate for urban poor rights, representing Kadamay and Inklusibo
- Ira Cruz, an inclusive transportation advocate and director of AltMobilityPH
Among the discussion points will be an assessment of President Marcos’ performance in tackling specific aspects of governance – from improving the quality of education to providing decent wages. Rappler released an interactive “Marcos Year 2 Report Card” that allowed citizens to grade the President, by emoji.
Be The Good is Rappler’s community show focused on advocacies and campaigns.
