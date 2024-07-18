Be The Good: Expectations, reality check before SONA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Catch Rappler's pre-SONA panel discussion with civil society leaders advocating for economic reform, student rights and welfare, urban poor rights, and inclusive transportation

MANILA, Philippines – What are civil society leaders expecting to hear from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA), and what, for them, is the true state of the country?

Watch Rappler’s pre-SONA panel with community leaders on Friday, July 19, at 7 pm, on this page, or Rappler’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Rappler head of community Pia Ranada moderates the discussion with our guests representing various sectors:

Sonny Africa, economist and executive director of IBON Foundation

Matthew Christian Silverio, an education reform and student rights’ advocate who is national spokesperson of the Student Council Alliance of the Philippines

Mimi Doringo, a community organizer and advocate for urban poor rights, representing Kadamay and Inklusibo

Ira Cruz, an inclusive transportation advocate and director of AltMobilityPH

Among the discussion points will be an assessment of President Marcos’ performance in tackling specific aspects of governance – from improving the quality of education to providing decent wages. Rappler released an interactive “Marcos Year 2 Report Card” that allowed citizens to grade the President, by emoji.

Send reactions and comments about the panel discussion to the Philippine Politics channel in the Rappler Communities app. Insights from your messages, as well as the pre-SONA panel, will contribute to our live coverage of the SONA on Monday, July 22.

Be The Good is Rappler’s community show focused on advocacies and campaigns.

Watch other episodes:

– Rappler.com