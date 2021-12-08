There should be accountability measures in our platforms, policies, and even among the community. But how should these look like? Join the discussion on December 11!

MANILA, Philippines – How can we hold perpetrators of online disinformation accountable?

With the rapid spread of disinformation, it’s becoming increasingly clear that more needs to be done to curb this on top of fact-checking and media and information literacy initiatives.

Journalists, academics, and other members of civil society have repeatedly called for accountability measures in our platforms, our policies, and even among the community. But what does this entail, and ho do representatives of different sectors affected by disinformation envision this?

Part of this discussion will tackle legal measures in the Philippines to combat false information and libelous comments, such as the existing libel law. Many, however, raised that this can be used to silence the press. Just recently, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi filed separate libel complaints against seven news organizations that published the story on a graft complaint filed against him and Duterte campaign donor Dennis Uy over the disputed Malampaya gas field buyout. What are the needed reforms or actions to help ensure that the law would not be abused or misused?

When we see trolls and other purveyors of online disinformation, what actions should we do to hold them accountable?

We answer these and more in the 10th episode of the “#CourageON: Tumindig, Makialam, Kumilos” community show through a conversation with a lawyer and journalists.

The community show, organized by Rappler’s civic engagement arm MovePH, aims to put the spotlight on pressing issues in the Philippines and the ways we can take collective action on them.

The episode titled “#CourageON: We see trolls. Now what?” goes live on Saturday, December 11, at 2 pm. Participants can join the live session on Zoom by registering here:

The show features the following speakers:

SEGMENT ONE: Holding perpetrators of online disinformation accountable

Gemma B. Mendoza – Digital Strategy Head, Rappler

Attorney Ted Te – Human rights lawyer, Free Legal Assistance Group

This will be hosted by Rappler’s community lead Jules Guiang.

