Want to help drivers and operators affected by nationwide transport strike?

MANILA, Philippines – Several public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators across the country started a weeklong strike on Monday, March 6.

The strike was organized by transport organizations Manibela, PISTON, and Laban TNVS to oppose the implementation of the jeepney modernization program of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

The nationwide transport strike will impact the livelihood of the participating PUV drivers and operators. Due to this, they could go a week without access to food and other basic necessities. (READ: IN NUMBERS: Why jeepney phaseout is anti-poor, will do little for environment)

Various organizations have launched relief efforts to help those affected.

Below is an ongoing list of verified relief initiatives that you can support:

Anakbayan Morayta

PARA PO… Para po sa jeepney drivers!



ONE FEU Community—ONE with our drivers and operators.



We are calling for in-kind and monetary donations the participating jeepney drivers and operators in the 1-week transport strike in Morayta starting tomorrow, March 6.

Anakbayan Morayta is calling for in-kind and monetary donations to support the participating drivers and operators in Morayta, Manila.

In-kind goods include:

Ready-to-eat meals

Rice

Canned goods

Toiletries

Medicine

For drop-off point: Nicanor Reyes Street, Morayta, Manila

For monetary donations:

GCash:

Account name: Dyan Macerin

Account number: 0945 290 7820

RCBC:

Account name: John Ross Cruz

Account number: 0903 552 5128

Arangkada UP Network and Philippine Collegian

Bukas, simula 8 AM sa SM North terminal ay tatanggap kami ng mga donation (bigas, gulay, de lata, etc) para sa pamilya ng mga driver. Suportahan natin sila sa pamamagitan ng pagtitiyak na walang magugutom habang naka tigil pasada ✊🏼



DM para sa detalye!#NoToJeepneyPhaseout — neri #RejectMarcosDuterte (@newinks) March 4, 2023

CALL FOR DONATIONS



Roughly 40,000 PUV drivers across the country, including members of the UP Transport Group (UPTG), are expected to participate in the week-long transport strike as a protest against the phaseout of traditional jeepneys.

Arangkada UP Network and Philippine Collegian are accepting donations. For monetary donations:

GCash:

Account name: Mariel D. Diesta

Account number: 0905 529 9799

BDO:

Account name: Mariel D. Diesta

Account number: 000251252590

For in-kind donations, you may drop them off at Vinzons Hall at UP Diliman. You may also contact Mariel D. Diesta at 0905 529 9799.

For interested volunteers, you may approach Nolan Grulla, spokesperson of UPTG, in person at protest centers or on their official platforms.

Balai Obrero Foundation Inc.

Tulong Obrero of Balai Obrero Foundation Inc. is organizing a solidarity lunch for the Kampuhang Bayan in Katipunan, Tatalon, Baclaran, LITEX, Bagong Silang, Monumento, and Lagro.

For monetary donations:

GCash:

Account name: Christelle Delvo

Account number: 0997 153 7231

Please add NOTE: For Transport Strike

BDO:

Account name: BALAI OBRERO FOUNDATION INC.

Account number: 001490128806

For in-kind donations like food, medicine, and other basic necessities, you may contact Balai Obrero through Pranses via text/call/Viber at 0999 954 3583, or Leleng via landline at 84210986.

BatamPasig

Youth organization BatamPasig, in partnership with Tulong Obrero, is accepting donations.

For in-kind donations such as canned goods, toiletries, rice, water, and medicines, the drop-off point is at TTPJODA Terminal (behind Jollibee-Mcdo Pasig Palengke).

For monetary donations:

GCash:

Account name: Maria Elena Pausal

Account number: 0951 925 1037

BDO:

Account name: Balai Obrero Foundation Inc.

Account number: 001490128806

Drop-off point is at Tulong Obrero Headquarters (63 Narra st. Project 3, Quezon City).

Community Pantry PH

Community Pantry PH are supporting jeepney drivers and operators by selling a Tsuper solidarity T-shirt for ₱300.

The pre-order form is open until Wednesday, March 8. The production time will take five days. For more information, you may reach out to Charie Atilano at 0928 904 6961, or you can message their Facebook page.

Kabataan Partylist

Kabataan Partylist is organizing a relief effort and encouraging the youth to help disseminate publicity materials online and offline, make artworks, and conduct online and face-to-face educational discussions about the phaseout.

Original artworks can be uploaded here, while educational materials can be downloaded here.

For monetary donations:

BDO:

Account number: 000251252590

Account name: Mariel D. Diesta

GCash: 0905 529 9799

If you are interested to join the strike, you may sign up here to be added in the group chat.

Kalayaan Youth

Kalayaan Youth, formerly known as MakSci Students 4 Leni-Kiko, is a student-led organization. Donations may be sent via the following accounts:

For in-kind donations, you can contact 0928 499 9920.

For monetary donations:

GCash: 0918-624-6557

For interested volunteers, you may send a message to Kalayaan Youth’s Facebook page.

League of Filipino Students-UPLB

The League of Filipino Students-UPLB is calling for donations. All proceeds will be used to support the participating drivers and operators.

You may send your donations through the following:

GCash:

Account number: 0916 518 1176

BDO:

Account name: Christine Julia Agan

Account number: 005390409052

Panday Sining Makati

BARYA LANG PO SA UMAGA!



Bilang pagsuporta sa ating mga Tsuperheroes sa nalalapit na Transport Strike simula ngayong Lunes, ika-6 ng Marso, magbigay ng donasyon at tulong sa mga sumusunod na donation channels na itinayo ng Panday Sining Makati. #NoToJeepneyPhaseout

Panday Sining Makati is calling for volunteers and donations. You may support the jeepney drivers and operators through the following:

To volunteer, call 0926 621 1911.

For in-kind donations, call 0926 717 2464.

For monetary donations, send to 0956 735 3999.

Tulong Kabataan PH

The community heeds our call for donations that will aid their day-to-day expenses.



In line with this, we have received monetary donations amounting to PHP 2,045.00 as of our launching today.



(1/8) pic.twitter.com/mxJRtr9Zao — Tulong Kabataan PH (@TulongKab) March 5, 2023

Tulong Kabataan PH is asking for in-kind and cash donations to help the jeepney drivers.

In-kind donations can be in the form of rice, canned goods, bottled water, ready-to-eat meals, instant noodles, and first-aid and hygiene kits.

For in-kind contributions, donors are advised to keep in mind the dietary considerations of Muslim communities and avoid donating garments or other items of clothing.

For monetary donations:

GCash

Account name: Czariz Gayle C.

Account number: 0935 334 3857

BDO:

Account name: Czariz Gayle P. Castro

Account number: 007120297055

You may contact Tulong Kabataan PH to organize a drop-off center.

The other chapter of Tulong Kabataan is also organizing a donation drive for jeepney drivers from different parts of Metro Manila. All donations will be used for the community kitchen’s food packs, to be distributed across 12 terminals in Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Cubao-Divisoria PISTON.

South Manila

For monetary donations:

GCash:

Account name: Allen Ray Ledesma

Account number: 0942 821 819

Maya:

Account name: Allen Ray Ledesma

Account number: 0942 821 819

BPI:

Account number: 1599612625

Sta. Mesa

You may send your donations through the following:

GCash:

Account name: Benhur Q.

Account number: 0925 875 5451

UnionBank:

Account name: Jeanelle P.

Account number: 09451251740

STAND UP

STAND UP is organizing a solidarity breakfast for the jeepney drivers. Sponsor a meal for the drivers on strike as well as all supporters by donating P50 pesos per meal:

GCash:

Account name: FR*******E G.

Account number: 0955 058 8552

Please add note: “For transpo strike”

Sulong-PCU Manila

Sulong-PCU Manila is launching a donation drive. For in-kind donations, you may coordinate with the members of SCMP-PCU by messaging their Facebook page.

For monetary donations:

GCash:

Account name: Jeredith E.

Account number: 0975 367 3919

Do you know of any donation drives or relief efforts helping jeepney drivers and operators affected by the nationwide strike? Email them to move.ph@rappler.com. – with report from Joan Alindogan/Rappler.com

Joan Alindogan is a Rappler intern from TRACE College in Los Baños, Laguna. She is currently in her senior year taking up AB Communication Arts.