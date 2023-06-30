MovePH goes to Batangas to launch #FactsFirstPH community learning series on July 19

Sign up for the first session of the #FactsFirstPH community learning series happening on Wednesday, July 19 in De La Salle Lipa, Batangas

MANILA, Philippines – In today’s fast-paced digital environment, how can we use social media responsibly?

The #FactsFirstPH initiative, through Rappler’s civic engagement arm MovePH, is heading to De La Salle Lipa, Batangas, on Wednesday, July 19, 1 pm, at the Nexus Auditorium for the pilot launch of the community learning series. The series aims to highlight the importance of digital citizenship, especially in practicing civic engagement and promoting media and information literacy.

The forum in Batangas is themed, “Understanding the digital world we live in and our role in it.” It will be done in partnership with the Department of Interior and Local Government Calabarzon, Local Governance Regional Resource Center (LGRRC), De La Salle Lipa, and LAVOXA publications.

This event is the first of five training sessions that will discuss the basics and important concepts of responsible digital citizenship. The series also includes three special sessions that aim to promote productive conversations on sectoral issues anchored on using social media for civic engagement.

Participants will learn about the global landscape of technology and the various opportunities, challenges, and risks of the virtual world; hear interesting insights about a community’s role in building a support system for facts; and understand how to take an active role in promoting responsible social media use and fighting disinformation.

Slots to the public forum are free, but seats are limited. Register here or click the button below:

The program proper is as follows:

After registering, kindly wait for the confirmation message from MovePH and its partners for the final details of the on-ground activities. For inquiries, email move.ph@rappler.com. – Rappler.com

MovePH is also open to hearing from organizations interested to partner for the #FactsFirstPH community learning series. Feel free to reach out to move.ph@rappler.com.