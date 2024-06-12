A safe space for all: Rappler launches gender equality chat room

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Are you looking for a safe space where you can learn and discuss gender rights and equality?

Just in time for Pride month, Rappler launched the gender equality chat room in its Rappler Communities app where individuals, advocates, and organizations can get to know more about gender rights issues and related matters.

This can touch on human rights, health, and safe spaces, among others.

The gender equality chat room also aims to be a safe space for people of diverse sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression (SOGIE) to explore topics that matter to them.

The chat room, officially launched on June 10, is moderated by MovePH, Rappler’s civic engagement arm, as well as queer rights organizations, feminist movements, and women’s rights advocates.

The following are the organizations who are helping moderate the gender equality chat room with MovePH:

EnGendeRights

GALANG

LoveYourself PH

Metro Manila Pride

OpenTable Metropolitan Community Church

Outright Action

Pantay

Pinas Safe Space / Iligan Safe Space

Red Whistle

STRAP

Transmasculine PH

A gendered lens to issues

Like most of the chat rooms in the app, the gender equality chat room is public and accessible to advocates and individuals.

This chat room complements other chat rooms by strengthening intersectional discussions and integrating gender rights perspectives to issues. Users from other chat rooms can also join in sharing knowledge and insights, enriching the discourse in the space.

Furthermore, it ultimately aims to drive conversations that can influence policymakers to adopt more inclusive and equitable policies and laws.

Being part of an organization is not required. All you need to have is an open mind to learn from fellow individuals and organizations about matters of gender and safe spaces.

What can you do in this chat room?

From conversations to networking, the possibilities are endless! You can treat the chat room as your go-to channel for all things queer and a safe space to discuss one’s individuality.

Share photos and updates to the chat room and let people know of updates on upcoming events, initiatives, and opportunities within the gender advocacy community.

You can also connect with like-minded individuals and share experiences on similar causes.

Participate in community chat events on topics like self-advocacy, community building, and even allyship. Community discussions on current and proposed policies affecting gender rights, moderated by various stakeholders and organizations, will also be held here.

