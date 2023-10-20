Join #FactsFirstPH workshops, action planning in Cagayan de Oro to fight disinformation 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – With the spread of mis- and disinformation in the provinces, what can we do to ensure that important issues are not sidelined? How can we amplify facts in local communities?

To expand its efforts locally, the #FactsFirstPH initiative will be heading to Cagayan de Oro City for the third stop of its provincial roadshow series. This comes following the initiative’s second stop in Naga City in November.

#FactsFirstPH, a first of its kind whole-of-nation approach to address disinformation, aims to cultivate a healthy information ecosystem that amplifies facts and promotes a nuanced conversation about urgent issues the public needs to know. It was established by more than 100 Philippine organizations established last year.

This provincial roadshow in Cagayan de Oro will be done in partnership with Xavier University (XU) Center for Legal Assistance, XU Development Communication, and the The University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines Department of Technology Communication Management.

The two-day roadshow includes a public forum themed, “Building communities of action in the fight for facts,” where experts and stakeholders will tackle the community’s role in building a support system for facts through talks and panel discussions. This forum is the official launch of #FactsFirstPH in the province of Cagayan de Oro.

The public forum will happen at the XU Little Theater, Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan on November 23, from 9 am to 12 pm.

Slots for the public forum are free, but seats are limited. Register here or click the button below:

After the public forum, interested organizations in Cagayan de Oro may sign up to join the complementary workshops and and action planning happening on Thursday afternoon of November 23, and Friday morning of November 24, respectively. These workshops include a paralegal training and a hands-on digital safety activity.

Kindly wait for the email that will be sent by MovePH for the confirmation of your slots.

The registration deadline is at 11:59 pm, Tuesday, November 21.

For questions about this event, email us at move.ph@rappler.com – Rappler.com