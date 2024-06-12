Here’s how you can help families affected by Mt. Kanlaon eruption

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here are ways you can extend help to communities affected by the volcanic eruption in Negros Island

MANILA, Philippines – Following the recent Mt. Kanlaon eruption on June 3, around 30,000 individuals are affected, excluding animals and crops, in La Castellana, Negros Occidental and in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental.

With at least two areas declared under state of calamity, some towns are currently experiencing curfew and water shortage, and were asked to evacuate.

To aid communities who are affected by the volcanic eruption, several organizations and volunteer groups are organizing initiatives and donation drives.

Here is a running list of relief efforts you can support:

Akbay La Carlota – Youth

Akbay La Carlota – Youth calls for donations to address the needs of residents in Barangay Yubo and Barangay Aral in La Carlota.

You may give cash donations through the following:

BDO: 008760147623 – Ma. Lissandrine C. Espartero

GCash: 09662500244 – Janice Pama

All proceeds will be used to buy face masks, water, and other necessities. In-kind donations may be dropped off at Corner Yungue-Iglesia Street, Brgy. II, La Carlota City (Red Gate, in front of Prince Hypermart).

Caritas Manila

Caritas Manila is accepting monetary donations to assist families affected by the calamity. You may send them through the following:

Account Name: Caritas Manila Inc.

BDO Peso S/A: 000560045905 SWIFT Code: BNORPHMM

BPI Peso S/A: 3063-5357-01 SWIFT Code: BOPIPHMM

BPI Dollar S/A: 3064-0033-55

Metrobank Peso S/A: 175-3-17506954-3 SWIFT Code: MBTCPHMM

RCBC Peso S/A: 0000003000902216 SWIFT Code: RCBCPHMM



You may also donate using GCash, Maya, and Coop Pay by scanning the QR codes below.

To acknowledge your donation, send a copy of your deposit slip on Messenger via Caritas Manila or Viber via 09298343857. You may also send an email at individualgiving@caritasmanila.org.ph

Lipa Archdiocesan Social Action Commission, Inc.

Lipa Archdiocesan Social Action Commission, Inc. accepts monetary donations to extend help to affected families of the Mt. Kanlaon eruption.

You may send cash donations by scanning the QR code or sending it to 0966 572 6244 via GCash (Fr. Jayson T. Siapco). Kindly send the screenshot of the transaction receipt on LASAC Facebook page or through thematic.programs@lasaclipa.org.

Negrosanon Young Leaders Institute Inc.

Negrosanon Young Leaders Institute Inc. is accepting in-kind and monetary donations for affected families in Canlaon City and Bago City.

If you wish to extend financial donations via GCash and Paymango, you may scan the QR codes provided.

In-kind donations can be dropped at 2F Negros First Cybercenter Annex Building, Hernaez Street, Bacolod City (in front of Phoenix Gasoline Station).

Philippine Red Cross Negros Occidental – Bacolod City Chapter

Philippine Red Cross Negros Occidental – Bacolod City Chapter is calling out for cash and in-kind donations to be distributed to affected communities.

You may send your cash donations to BDO account (Philippine Red Cross) number 3010000086.

For in-kind donations, you may drop them off at Philippine Red Cross Negros Occidental – Bacolod City Chapter, 10th Lacson St., Bacolod City, Negros Occidental. Toys, candies, coloring materials, and books for children are also accommodated.

For queries, kindly contact Red Cross Youth focal person Rizaldy Alunan Jr. via 09193644678.

SIBOL Canlaon

Youth organization SIBOL Canlaon calls for monetary donations and volunteers for Project Haruhay, an initiative providing psychological first-aid support and trauma response kits to help children recover from the recent volcanic eruption.

You may send your cash donations through the following:

Maya: 09991082740 – J*****y G*****o

GCash: 09165049578 – J*****y G*****o

If you are a regular volunteer or a professional who wish to render services, you may reach out to their Facebook page or contact SIBOL Canlaon President Mr. Junerey Garilao at 09165049578.

Technological University of the Philippines Visayas – University Student Government

Technological University of the Philippines Visayas – University Student Government accepts monetary and in-kind donations to support affected communities in Negros Occidental.

You may send your monetary donations through GCash by scanning the QR code below.

For in-kind donations, the drop-off point is at Technological University of the Philippines Visayas, Capt. Sabi St., Talisay City, Negros Occidental.

The Silimanian Initiative

The Sillimanian Initiative is organizing a relief mission to deliver immediate support to evacuation centers in Canlaon City.

To help families impacted by the eruption, you may send cash donations through the following:

GCash: 09271596155 – Sabrina Ysabelle Ledesma

BPI: 1084-0273-47 SWIFT Code: BOPIPHMM

BDO: 8040000063 SWIFT Code: BNORPHMM

Metrobank: 443-7-44350202-1 SWIFT Code: MBTCPHMM

PNB: 511888300013 SWIFT Code: PNBMPHMM

Security Bank: 0315-081901-001 SWIFT Code: SETCPHMM

Bank of Commerce: 036-00-000056-1 SWIFT Code: PABIPHMM



In-kind donations are also accepted at CBA Lobby, Silliman University, Dumaguete City until Friday, June 14.

Do you know of other events and activities in celebration of Independence Day this year? Email us at move.ph@rappler.com or share them at the volunteer-opportunities chat room in the Rappler Communities app. – Angela Ballerda/Rappler.com

Angela Ballerda is a Rappler volunteer from Ateneo de Manila University. She is an incoming junior taking up AB Communication Major in Journalism Minor in Public Management. Currently, she serves as the Broadcast News Producer of The GUIDON, the official student publication of her university.