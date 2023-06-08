LIST: Philippine Independence Day 2023 protests, activities

Groups and advocates across the country and abroad are conducting different activities to commemorate the 125th anniversary of Independence Day in the Philippines. Bookmark this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is marking on Monday, June 12, the 125th anniversary of its independence and the first time this national holiday is celebrated under the administration President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

This year, various groups and advocates across the country and abroad are conducting events, protests, and activities to address the importance of history, human rights, and fight for genuine equality and freedom of Filipinos.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) is organizing a month-long event with the national theme, “Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan. (Freedom. Future. History.)” which will consist of concerts, parades, ceremonies, and job fairs across the country from June 11 to 30.

In alignment with the International Labor Organization’s 2023 World Day Against Child Labour, NHCP will also launch the #BatangMalaya campaign on June 12 in pursuit of creating safe spaces for Filipino children, and help forward a child-labor free country. Those interested may access the full list of NHCP’s calendar of activities here.

Here is a running list of other events and activities on the 125th anniversary of Independence Day:

Protests

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) will conduct a protest with the main call, “MAHAL KO ANG PILIPINAS, U.S. AT CHINA LAYAS!” to address issues between Philippine-China relations on Monday, June 12. The protest will start at 9 am, at the Chinese Consulate and will end at the US Embassy in Manila, by 11 am.

Bazaars

Araneta City is organizing a week-long event themed “Iisang Kalayaan,” which will consist of concerts, bazaars, and exhibits in several malls located in Cubao, Quezon City from June 1 to 12.

Cultural events, educational discussions

BAYAN will launch a bike initiative titled “Lakbay Aral, Rutang Makabayan 2023: Bike Ride para sa Kalayaan, Kapayapaan, at Katarungan” on Monday, June 12, 5 am, at the University of the Philippines Diliman Oblation in Quezon City.

The bike ride will stroll through different historical sites in Quezon City, San Juan, and Manila to look back to the history of heroes who fought for freedom and democracy. The route will end at the Liwasang Bonifacio, Manila. Plus, this is free!

Those interested to join may register here for free. The first 100 registrants will receive free shirts.

Katribu Youth, in partnership with Katribu PUP and Katribu University Belt, invites everyone to their educational discussion titled “YARN: Paghabi ng Isyu at Kwento ng Paglaban ng Pambansang Minorya,” on Wednesday, June 13, from 10 am to 3 pm, at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.

Those interested in joining the discussion may register here. The organization also encourages everyone to sign the Youth Action for Ancestral Lands, Rights, and Natural Resrouces Manifesto of Unity which will be open until June 10, 11:59 pm.

The Human Rights and People Empowerment Center is inviting everyone to join their cultural festival, “MiyerKULET! Freedom Extravaganza,” happening on Wednesdays and Fridays, 6 pm, from June to July, at the Rooftop, Fil Garcia Tower, Kalayaan Ave., Quezon City. The event will feature more than 30 films, live performances, and discussions. Admission is free.

Events abroad

Kalayaan Fiesta Foundation Netherlands will be holding the 2023 KFFN Independence Day Picnic on June 10 at Spaarnwoude Houtrak, Halfweg, The Netherlands. This will feature several cultural performances, concerts, and workshops.

The Philippine Embassy of Israel is also conducting a cultural festival titled, “Halina sa Hayarkon: Magsama-sama para sa Kalayaan,” to feature songs and cultural dances of the Filipino community in the Middle East. This will happen on Saturday, June 17, at the Sky Town, HaYarkon Park, Tel Aviv.

Job fairs

In partnership with NHCP, the Department of Labor Employment invites everyone to the Kalayaan Job Fair 2023 happenin on June 12 nationwide. Those interested may visit their Facebook post here to know more about the venues. – with reports from Amiel Antonio/Rappler.com

Amiel Antonio is a Rappler intern from Bulacan State University — Main Campus. He is an incoming fourth-year Journalism student.