Pitik Bulag opens 5th TAGISAN Editorial Cartoon Contest

Five participants per category will be part of the physical exhibition of The 4th Cebu Lampoon Festival, winning entries will be published on online channels of Pitik Bulag and other #FactsfirstPH partner-organizations

Pitik Bulag together with Rappler’s #FactsFirstPH invites aspiring artists and cartoonists to participate in the TAGISAN Editorial Cartoon Contest – now in its fifth year.

TAGISAN’s theme for this year is, “How do we build communities of action in the fight for facts?”

This year’s theme centers on the fight against disinformation, sustaining facts and truth in the community. Artists are invited to join in two divisions: Junior Division (20 years old and below) and Senior Division (21 years old and above).

Aside from cash prizes, five winners of the contest will have an opportunity to participate on the upcoming physical exhibition in the 4th Cebu Lampoon Festival. All winning entries will also be showcased on the online platforms of Pitik Bulag and other #FactsFirstPH partner organizations.

What is Pitik Bulag TAGISAN editorial cartoon contest?

Pitik Bulag is an organization composed of artists and cartoonists “committed to help curb disinformation by using visual arts, particularly comics and cartoons, to expose dubious narratives being spread online”.

It was founded in 2019, serving “young Filipino artists a platform where they can freely express themselves through their cartoons”.

PItik Bulag organizes Tagisan Editorial Cartoon Contest for aspiring young Filipino artists and cartoonists to express their sentiments and take on relevant community issues through their craft and artistry.

Grounded on the pillars of “freedom of expression, truth, and democracy”, the organization continues to encourage social involvement through art expression.

What awaits the winners?

Five winners will have an opportunity to participate on the upcoming physical exhibition in the 4th Cebu Lampoon Festival, organized by Yoyoy Satiritistang Bisaya in March 2024.

Winners will be announced on December 4, with the top three in each category receiving certificates and cash prizes. The first-place winner will get P3,000, the second-placer P1,500, and the third-placer ₱1,000.

Additionally, there is a special award for the people’s choice, which includes a cash prize of ₱1,500, a certificate, and a 2024 calendar from Tiny Studios.

How to submit an entry?

The contest has two divisions: Junior (20 years and below) and Senior (21 years and above), with ages determined as of November 13, 2023.

Participants in both divisions must create one editorial cartoon entry based on the theme. The entry should be letter-sized (8.5 x 11 in.), landscape-oriented, at least 300 dpi, and preferably less than 3 MB in file size. They can choose between traditional or digital mediums, and use colored or grayscale. Traditional entries are recommended to be scanned.

When submitting entries, participants are advised to:

Use a Google Mail or Gmail account.

Provide necessary information (name, pseudonym, address, etc.).

Upload a photo of themselves with their entry.

Follow the social media channels of Pitik Bulag and partner organizations (Yoyoy Satiritistang Bisaya, Explained Ph, Tiny Studio).

Judging and online exhibition

The contest jury will determine the Top 25, Top 10, and Top 3 participants. On November 28 at 6 pm, a shortlist of the Top 25 in each category will be announced.

The Top 10 participants in each category will have their entries virtually exhibited on the PITIK BULAG Facebook page on November 30, 6 pm, and they will receive a certificate.

The People’s Choice Award will go to the cartoon with the most reactions, regardless of category, by December 3, at 12 pm.

Entries can be submitted through this link, and the deadline for submission is November 25 at 11:59 pm – with reports from Bless John Esteriaga/Rappler.com.

Bless John Esteriaga is a Rappler Volunteer from Negros Occidental. He graduated with a degree in English Language Studies. He serves as an executive head of Akbay La Carlota – Youth, a youth-serving non-political, non-profit organization in La Carlota City.