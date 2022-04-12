[WATCH] #StoryOfTheNation: Environment, climate change, and the 2022 polls

To capture the #StoryOfTheNation, MovePH and its partners ask Filipinos about environment and climate change issues that they think the next set of leaders should act on

What issues about the environment and climate change would you want the next leaders to prioritize?

To capture the #StoryOfTheNation, Rappler’s civic engagement arm MovePH and its partners asked Filipinos to share the pressing issues they want future leaders to act on once elected.

Some highlighted the importance of enforcing existing environmental laws, protecting marine ecosystems, and strengthening community resilience in times of disasters.

Others, meanwhile, emphasized how future leaders must address mining activities in the country and recognize and support the rights of environmental defenders.

Know what Filipinos have to say in this #StoryOfTheNation video made in partnership with MovePH, #CourageON coalition, #PHVote coalition, Kalikasan, The Climate Reality Project Philippines, Philippine Movement for Climate Justice, LILAK Purple Action for Indigenous Women’s Rights, and IBON Foundation.

The video was premiered during MovePH’s #AtinAngPilipinas town hall on environment and climate change in partnership with the aforementioned organizations. Check it out here.

How about you? What issues in environment and climate change do you want future leaders to act on? Share your thoughts online with the hashtags #AtinAngPilipinas and #PHVote. – Rappler.com