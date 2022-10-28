ReliefPH: Help communities affected by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng

Here is a running list of relief initiatives where you can extend your help

MANILA, Philippines – Several organizations are leading various donation drives and relief operations to respond to the needs of communities affected by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae).

Paeng continues to threaten areas in Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, as the country heads into Undas weekend. Communities in Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and Central Mindanao have been affected.

MovePH, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is collating and verifying donation drives and relief operations assisting these affected communities.

Here is a running list of initiatives where you can extend your help:

ADRA Philippines

Adventist Development and Relief Agency Philippines is accepting monetary donations for affected families in the Visayas and Mindanao.

You may donate through the following channels:

BPI: 8501-0028-37 (Adra)

PNB: 243-8700022-88 (Adventist Development and Relief Agency)

BDO: 011 648 001362 (Adventist Development and Relief Agency Foundation Inc.)

Advocates for Sustainable Liguasan

Advocates for Sustainable Liguasan, in partnership with the Bangsamoro Youth Commission, Mindanao Movement for Peace, ECOtawato, and ILMObility are accepting any kind of monetary and in-kind donations for those affected in the Bangsamoro region.

For monetary donations:

GCash : 09360820868

For in-kind donations, kindly contact Moadz S. Mangelen at 0966 493 4635.

Center for Community Transformation

Center for Community Transformation Cotabato is calling out for donations and volunteers who can help in their relief efforts. Kindly contact Arlene at 0920 973 0179 or Timothy at 0945 506 1545 for assistance.

Cotabato State University Supreme Student Government

The Cotabato State University Student Government has organized an emergency relief drive for affected communities. It is accepting monetary donations through:

GCash: 0969 192 1297 or 0995 742 1794

You may also send your in-kind donations, such as water, canned goods, clothes, hygiene kit, to this drop-off point:

Cotabato State University Main Gate, Sinsuat Ave, Cotabato City

For other inquiries, please contact Norhamid S. Amairomag at 0936 058 1943.

Kalasag

Kalasag, a nonprofit organization based in Kidapawan City, has launched a donation drive to help the affected communities in Pigcawayan and other areas in Cotabato.

Priority items include water, food packs, hygiene kits, napkins, diapers, milk formula, blankets, and ready-to-wear clothes.

You may also send monetary donations via:

Chinabank: 1185 0201 6009 (RVJ Gatchalian)

PNB: 0131 1310 0000 0167 (Allen Claire Arances)

GCash: 0947 272 4690 (Aryanne Joy V.)

Maya: 0921 600 9331 (Vincent Arnold G.)

Paypal: @yannea or aryanne.vee@gmail.com (Aryanne Joy Vigo)

For GCash and Maya transactions, kindly include “For PAENGPH Donation.” For bank transfers and other channels, please send a screenshot of the transaction to the page.

For in-kind donations, you may drop them off at:

USC House in front of Kalimudan student center, UP Mindanao – 0915 600 2053 (Fau)

Miko’s Suites, Bonifacio Street, Poblacion, Davao – 0935 172 8717 (Elle)

SM City Uptown CdO, 73 Corrales Ave – 09474 809 296 (Bob)

Corner of Datu Piang St., Brgy. Poblacion, Kidapawan- 0921 600 9331 (Cholo)

Purok 4, Brgy. Osias, Kabacan – 0906 397 3097 (Marc)

Koronadal City, South Cotabato – 0915 056 5737 (Gab)

Ulikid PH

Ulikid PH, a youth-led organization, is accepting financial assistance and in-kind donations for affected communities in Antique.

In-kind donations such as beddings, clothing, and relief goods may be dropped off at the Bishop de Wiit Hall of St. Anthony’s College in San Jose, Antique, starting Saturday, October 29.

Union of Muslim Youth Organizations

The Union of Muslim Youth Organizations is asking for cash and in-kind donations for affected communities in Cotabato City and nearby municipalities.

You may send monetary donations through the following channels:

GCash: 0977 396 6441 (Roslainie Mamalaguia)

Landbank: 0376408604 (Hasmin K. Drus)

For in-kind donations, kindly contact Jordan Alimanan at 0905 603 8294.

Western Mindanao State University

The Western Mindanao State University Junior Philippine Institute of Accountants is leading a donation drive to help affected families in Zamboanga City. Cash and in-kind donations will be accepted.

– Rappler.com