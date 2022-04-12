ReliefPH: Help communities affected by Tropical Depression Agaton

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of residents in Eastern Visayas are in need of help due to the incessant rains caused by Tropical Depression Agaton.
Agaton developed into a tropical storm over the weekend, but weakened to a tropical depression earlier on Monday morning, April 11. Affected areas include Eastern Visayas, parts of Cebu, and some provinces in the Bicol region.
The country’s first tropical cyclone for 2022 brought heavy rain to some provinces and left a trail of destruction in the Leyte towns of Abuyog, Baybay, Mahaplag, and Merida. A number of houses and infrastructure, including bridges and roads, in affected provinces were either damaged or inundated. (READ: IN PHOTOS: #AgatonPH lashes Leyte, other parts of Visayas)
Several organizations have begun donation drives and relief initiatives to provide for the needs of affected communities.
This is a running list of verified initiatives that you can support to help those affected.
General
Philippine Association of Environmental Science Students
In partnership with Leo Club of Biñan and UPLB Graduate School Student Council, the Philippine Association of Environmental Science Students is facilitating a donation drive for the victims of Tropical Depression Agaton. Relief operations will be mobilized through VSU – Helpers in Outreaching Mother Earth’s Stability.
Monetary donations will be facilitated through the following accounts:
GCash
Account name: Kendrick F.
Account number: 0917-316-3862
Landbank
Account name: Kendrick Faronilo
Account number: 1896-2855-36
Student Council Alliance of the Philippines
The Student Council Alliance of the Philippines, together with other partner organizations, are accepting donations until April 14.
For monetary donations:
BDO
Account name: Christian Andrei F. Derafera
Account number: 008480103138
EastWest
Account name: Christian Andrei F. Derafera
Account number: 200047781678
GCash
Account name: Christian Andrei F. Derafera
Account number: 09335678393
Paymaya
Account name: Christian Andrei F. Derafera
Account number: 09335678393
In-kind donations may be dropped off at 1016 Tacio St. Sampaloc Manila. Kindly contact Christian Andrei F. Derafera at 09335678393 for assistance.
Tulong Kabataan
Tulong Kabataan calls for immediate help for all families who are struggling due to the damage brought by the typhoon. Tulong Kabataan is preparing relief packs for the communities affected by Tropical Depression Agaton.
You may drop off your in-kind donations at 117 C Matatag St., Brgy. Central, Diliman, Quezon City,
Monetary donations may be coursed via the following accounts:
GCash
Account name: Tristan Buenaflor
Account number: 09274580029
BDO
Account name: James Bryan Galas
Account number: 003640648220
BPI
Account name: James Bryan Galas
Account number: 4259201328
PAYMAYA
Account name: James Bryan Galas
Account number: 09690964538
PAYPAL
https://paypal.me/alegrehayme
Eastern Visayas
All UP Academic Employees Union – Tacloban Chapter
The All UP Academic Employees Union – Tacloban Chapter and the UP Tacloban Ugnayan ng Pahinungod are conducting a donation drive for UP Visayas – Tacloban Campus’ faculty, staff, and students who are deeply affected by Tropical Depression Agaton.
Collected monetary donations will be used to purchase essential items:
- Food packs
- Hygiene kits
- Medicine kits
For monetary donations:
GCash
Account name: Cristy Pestilos
Account number: 0939686095592
Account name: Hector Grama
Account number: 09457942066
BPI
Account name: Cristy Pestilos
Account number: 915 915 9393
Landbank
Account name: Hector Grama
Account number: 3816 0183 90
For in-kind donations, you may contact Marilou Morales (09167374668), Gerwyn Enerlan (09276265413), and Joelyca Sescon (09167943370) to organize a drop-off.
Amaranth
Amaranth, the official student publication of the Visayas State University, is launching its emergency fundraiser for the victims of Tropical Depression Agaton. All donations will be used to purchase essential goods to be distributed as relief packs to the victims.
For monetary donations:
GCash
Account name: Margraf Eslopor
Account number: 09999024261
PAYPAL
Jotham Alegre
https://www.paypal.me/joejoetham
Alpha Phi Omega – Theta Alpha Chapter
The Office of the National Vice President for Alumni of Alpha Phi Omega Philippines, Incorporated, together with Theta Alpha Fraternity and Sorority Petitioning, Theta Alpha AA 43 Petitioning, and Maqueda AA 162, will be conducting immediate relief operations for the affected areas of Tropical Depression Agaton in Leyte and is now accepting monetary donations until April 13, 2022, Wednesday.
You may course your donations to Alfonso Labrague’s GCash account at 09456788503.
Boy Scouts of the Philippines – Tacloban City Council
Boy Scouts of the Philippines – Tacloban City Council is organizing a donation drive to help families affected by the Tropical Depression Agaton.
The scouts are accepting in-kind donations such as:
- Rice and canned goods
- Noodles and biscuits
- OTC medicines
- Bottled water
- Hygiene kits
- Sleeping essentials
You may also course your monetary donations through:
GCash or Palawan Express
Account name: Shila Samadhi Prajna Cipres
Account number: 09508771660
BULIG BUGTO Project
The BULIG BUGTO Project, a non-profit organization aimed at helping local healthcare workers and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, is currently calling for assistance for affected families in Leyte.
In-kind donations like blankets, waterproof canvas (trapal), galvanized iron sheets, bottled water, face masks, and ready-to-eat food can be dropped off at Purisima St, Brgy. Guinadapunan, Palo, Leyte.
For those interested to send monetary help, you may refer to the details below:
BDO
Account name: Michael Roy Beltran
Account number: 000990197468
Metrobank
Account name: Algene Derek Louis Lago
Account number: 4323432139558
GCash
Account number: 09166589220
PayMaya
Account number: 09166589220
For queries, you may reach Bulig Bugto by sending a message to 09166589220 or via their email at buligbugtoproject2020@gmail.com.
City of Baybay
The City Government of Baybay informs the public that the official agency in charge of receiving donations and financial aid for their City is Baybay City Local Government Employees Association (BALGEA).
For in-kind donations, you may contact:
ENGR. RHYSE AUSTERO
City Disaster Risk Reduction Officer
Cel No. 0905 349 8273
MS. GINA CABRAS
BALGEA President
Cel No. 0998 547 3043
You may deposit cash donations at their official accounts:
GCash
Account name: Caressa Jovi Amarado
Account number: 09350720789
Land Bank
Account number: 3571 0098 96
City of Maasin
The City of Maasin, Southern Leyte is calling for donations to assist typhoon victims in need of immediate relief assistance.
City Mayor Nacional V. Mercado is appealing to all kind-hearted and fortunate individuals to share some food and other essential items for the families affected by Tropical Depression Agaton in their city. Donations may be dropped off at the Maasin City’s CSWD office or City Mayor’s Office.
Discover Baybay City
Discover Baybay City, the premier travel and lifestyle digital platform in Leyte, is launching a donation drive from April 11 to April 14 to help fellow Baybayanons who are affected by Tropical Depression Agaton.
The following are needed donations:
- Bottled Water
- Canned Goods
- Instant Noodles
- Biscuits/Crackers
- Blankets
For in-kind donations, you may drop off the goods at Mashita Baybay’s second stall before Metro Baybay (Parola Lane) from 9 am to 5 pm. For interested volunteers in repacking the goods, you may visit MASHITA from 9 am to 5 pm.
You may send your monetary donations to the following accounts:
GCash
Account name: Jan Alden S. Escabarte
Account number: 09563793231
Account name: Joshua Monderondo Sayre
Account number: 09351335584
BPI
Account name: Jan Alden S. Escabarte
Account number: 315-604-067-000
Fifth District of Leyte
Representative of the Fifth District of Leyte Carl Cari calls for donations on Facebook as homes and livelihoods in their area have been damaged, families and individuals were reported missing, and communication lines have been unstable due to major flooding and landslides brought by the Tropical Depression Agaton.
You may send your monetary donations through the following channels:
BPI
Account name: Jill Vivienne Lee
Account number: 3246 1556 53
GCash
Account name: Jill Vivienne Lee
Account number: 09178954916
Account name: Angela Felici Nicole Llamson
Account number: 09216927828
Paymaya
Account name: Jill Vivienne Lee
Account number: 09178954916
JCI Tacloban Love, Inc.
JCI Tacloban is launching its Oplan Kaagapay: Call for Donations to send out relief efforts to areas affected by Tropical Depression Agaton.
The following are immediate needs:
- Clean water
- Shelter
- Food supplies
- Clothing
- Medical supplies
In-kind donations may be dropped off at YBBA Marketing Corner P. Gomez & MH Del Pilar St., Tacloban City.
For monetary donations, you may send them through:
GCash
Account name: Nicole Marielle Valenzona
Account number: 09173236249
Robinson Bank
Account name: JCI Tacloban Love, Inc
Account number: 205230002823
KALESA-BI – UP Cebu
KALESA-BI – UP Cebu is launching a donation drive to help affected communities in Leyte in need of immediate relief assistance, such as food, water, medicines, clothing, and blankets, among others.
You may course your monetary donations through:
GCash
Account name: Karl Gilbert Mayores
Account number: 09178809308
Landbank
Account name: Karl Gilbert Mayores
Account number: 2407-1026-68
For in-kind donations, you may drop them off at the following addresses:
- Andres’ Residence, 30 de Deciembre St. Baybya City
- Zone 21, Art Center, Baybay City, Leyte
Leyte Normal University
Leyte Normal University, under its donation drive LNU Tambulig, is accepting cash and in-kind donations, prioritizing water, food and clothing for the residents in Baybay City and Abuyog, Leyte affected by Tropical Depression Agaton. The donations will also be sent to Visayas State University and Abuyog Community College.
For cash donations:
GCash
Account name: Maricar C. Tegero
Account number: 09084803456
Kindly inform Ms. Tegero that you are donating to the Tambulig Baybay and Abuyog for proper acknowledgment.
For in-kind donations, you may drop them off at the university’s admin building, Office of the Vice President for Finance and Administration under Dr. Generoso N. Mazo.
Rotaract Club of Tacloban
The Rotaract Club of Tacloban is accepting monetary and in-kind donations such as rice, canned goods, noodles, food items, medicines, hygiene supplies, new clothes and footwear, and anything deemed necessary for the displaced families.
You may refer to the details below for the address and other needed information for in-kind donations:
GCash
Account name: El Jan Pongos
Account number: 09260722503
BPI
Account name: El Jan Pongos
Account number: 1129253947
PayPal
eljanpongos@gmail.com
For in-kind donations, you may drop them off to the following address:
- SamSam Bistro, Salazar St., Tacloban City
- Victoria’s Salon and Spa, P. Gomez St, Tacloban City
- Volunteer for the Visayans, Cluster 2, Brgy. 65, Sagkahan, Tacloban City
Streets to Schools – Eastern Visayas
Streets to Schools – Eastern Visayas, a group advocating for the UN Sustainable Development Goals, is looking for financial aid to help affected communities in Abuyog, Baybay City, and other parts of Leyte.
You may send your monetary donations to:
GCash
Account name: Thercelyn Morallos
Account number: 09063984943
BPI
Account name: Khristeena Gracoz Bayot
Account number: 0576401517
VSU College of Education Supreme Student Council
The College of Education Supreme Student Council of Visayas State University, together with different student organizations under the College of Education is conducting a donation drive for the Viscan victims of the Tropical Depression Agaton.
In-kind donations that are needed:
- Drinking water
- Rice
- Canned goods
- Instant noodles
For cash donations, you may send them through Khim Arañez’ GCash account at 09207527183.
For queries, you can message their Facebook page.
Western Visayas
Bulig Balaseño
Balasan’s community pantry Bulig Balaseño is now accepting donations for the families affected by Tropical Depression Agaton.
Monetary donations may be sent through:
GCash
Account name: Klein Erica Arguilles
Account number: 09706590336
BPI
Account name: Klein Erica Arguilles
Account number: 9289-3590-41
For more information, you may reach the organizers through Yvonne Yap (Globe: 09950137185 and Smart: 09302944458) or you can message their Facebook page.
BULIG Cadiznon
BULIG Cadiznon, a community organization in Cadiz City, is asking for donations to provide evacuees packed meals in different centers. There are already 220 evacuees in Bayabas Elementary School, and they target to allocate 40 pesos per meal.
Interested donors may send through GCash at 09637567538. For more information, you may visit their Facebook page.
Caritas Philippines
Caritas Philippines, through its Alay Kapwa Operations, is calling for in-kind and monetary donations for the families in Capiz affected by Tropical Depression Agaton.
You may share the following in-kind donations:
- Rice
- Drinking water
- Blanket
- Canned goods
- Noodles
- Hygiene kits (toothpaste, toothbrush, body soap, shampoo)
You may drop your donations at your respective Parishes or Missions Stations and at the CASAC Office, St. John XXIII Building, Archbishop’s Residence Compound, Lawaan, Roxas City.
You may also course your monetary donations through:
BPI
Account name: CAPIZ ARCHDIOCESAN SOCIAL ACTION CTR INC
Account number: 1103-4031-26
GCASH
Account name: CAMELLE ANNE JUEGO
Account numbers: 0907-621-6650
Ka-Ilongga Organization
The Ka-Ilongga organization is organizing a donation drive to aid residents in Northern Iloilo who have been affected by the onslaught of Tropical Depression Agaton that caused devastating landslides, flooding, and fatalities.
The following are needed:
- Bottle water
- Hygiene kit
- Clothes
- Canned goods
- Instant noodles
- Medicines
For monetary donations:
BDO
Account name: Cherry Mae Jaranilla
Account number: 000740525301
GCash
Account name: Renette Zyraluz Evangalio
Account number: 09184003995
For more information about the in-kind donations drop-off, you may contact Ram Angelie Valasote at 09618029068 or you can message Ka-Ilongga through Facebook. Ka-Ilongga will also post transparency updates on their Facebook page.
Panay Center for Disaster Response, Inc.
The Panay Center for Disaster Response, Inc. (PCDR), in collaboration with Tulong Makabayan Panay and Guimaras, is currently in calls for monetary and in-kind donations.
For monetary donations:
BDO
Account name: Rea Faye Joy Guiloreza
Account number: 4895 0405 2789 6886
GCash
Account name: Rea Faye Joy Guiloreza
Account number: 09988561508
For in-kind donations, you may drop off at Door 2, Jardeleza Apartment, Fajardo St., Jaro, Iloilo City.
Student Nurses Association of the Philippines – CPU Chapter
Student Nurses Association of the Philippines – Central Philippine University Chapter is currently launching a Sagip Capiz Donation Drive to provide for families affected in the Province of Capiz.
For monetary donations:
GCash
Account name: Reudane S. Dubuque
Account number: 09952002322
Account name: Princess Kate Latoza
Account number: 09959614395
You may drop off your in-kind donations at Central Philippine University’s main gate (guard house) or at Cuartero Jaro, Iloilo City.
Tinguha Kabataan
The charity organization Tinguha Kabataan is currently calling for financial or in-kind donations to offer aid in relief operations for the victims of Tropical Depression Agaton in the towns of Laua-an and Bugasong in Antique.
Proceeds will be used to procure essential items such as potable drinking water, ingredients for arroz caldo/lugaw, and other food items.
For cash donations:
GCash
Account name: Maecee Heart G. M
Account number: 09363804758
For in-kind donations, please contact Mc. Delian Saldajeno at 09661636225. You may also drop off donations at Brgy. Madrangca Multipurpose Hall.
Tulong Kabataan Western Visayas
Tulong Kabataan Western Visayas is currently catering to evacuees in Passi Evacuation Centers and is in need of financial aid for the relief operations.
Proceeds will be used to procure essentials such as potable water, ingredients for arroz caldo or lugaw, other food items for evacuees, and materials for the conduct of immediate relief operations.
For monetary donations, you may course them through Arlie Bosque’s GCash account at 09272063271.
University of the Philippines Visayas
The University of the Philippines Visayas Disaster Response Operation is currently accepting donations to help affected communities.
Bottled water, food and sanitary packs may be dropped off at the Guardhouse, Iloilo City Campus and Administration Building, UPV Miagao Campus. You may contact Prof. Ruben Gamala at 09189205113 for assistance.
For monetary donations:
LANDBANK OF THE PHILIPPINES – MIAGAO BRANCH
Account name: UPV Foundation, Inc.
Account number: 3052-1016-10
GCash
Account name: Prof. Ruben Gamala
Account number: 09189205113
PHILIPPINE NATIONAL BANK – MIAGAO BRANCH
Account name: University of the Philippines Visayas Foundation, Inc.
Account number: 311370001619
Please send proof of your donations to pahinungod.upv@up.edu.ph.
WVSU – University Students’ Alliance
The University Students’ Alliance, a political socio-civic organization in West Visayas State University, is organizing an emergency relief drive for the victims of Tropical Depression Agaton.
For cash donations:
GCash
Account name: Von Ashley Chichirita
Account number: 09084440468
Landbank
Account name: Jireh A. Flavio
Account number: 3297 0788 27
For in-kind donations, you may drop them off at the Leni-Kiko HQ, Tabuc Suba, Jaro, Iloilo (right across Angelicum School).
Central Visayas
Visayan Youth Matters
Visayan Youth Matters, the organizational arm of Ideas Positive Alumni Community – Central Visayas, is now accepting monetary donations to aid those affected by the Tropical Depression Agaton.
Monetary donations may be sent through:
GCash
Account name: Marielle Nadine Dautil
Account number: 09328913913
Paymaya
Account name: Mercielle Kym Codilla
Account number: 09772763052
Paypal
paypal.com/merkymco
Unionbank
Account name: Mercielle Kym Codilla
Account number: 1094 2105 3560
Do you know of other initiatives helping communities affected by Tropical Depression Agaton? Use the hashtag #ReliefPH or email them to move.ph@rappler.com.
