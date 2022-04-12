ReliefPH: Help communities affected by Tropical Depression Agaton

Here is a running list of organizations leading donation drives and relief initiatives after Tropical Depression Agaton causes floods in Abuyog, Baybay, Mahaplad, and Merida in Leyte

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of residents in Eastern Visayas are in need of help due to the incessant rains caused by Tropical Depression Agaton.

Agaton developed into a tropical storm over the weekend, but weakened to a tropical depression earlier on Monday morning, April 11. Affected areas include Eastern Visayas, parts of Cebu, and some provinces in the Bicol region.

The country’s first tropical cyclone for 2022 brought heavy rain to some provinces and left a trail of destruction in the Leyte towns of Abuyog, Baybay, Mahaplag, and Merida. A number of houses and infrastructure, including bridges and roads, in affected provinces were either damaged or inundated. (READ: IN PHOTOS: #AgatonPH lashes Leyte, other parts of Visayas)

LOOK: A bridge in Barangay San Jose, Lemery, Iloilo collapse on April 11 due to the massive flooding caused by #AgatonPH. | 📷: YOUTHeroESenians | via @au_rielle pic.twitter.com/tCZqEIJFQd — MovePH (@MovePH) April 11, 2022

LOOK: As of 6 am, April 11, the Siapno River, near the national highway, in Merida, Leyte is flooded due to the heavy rains brought by #AgatonPH. | via @mikee_cambiado | 📸: MERIDA MDRRMO pic.twitter.com/1VdQZMG3IT — MovePH (@MovePH) April 11, 2022

LOOK: An entire village in NHA Tipacla in the municipality of Ajuy in Iloilo is submerged in floodwater.



As of 3 pm, residents are still waiting for rescuers to arrive at the area. #AgatonPH | 📷: Errah John | via @au_rielle pic.twitter.com/y0Aj8sW9q2 — MovePH (@MovePH) April 11, 2022

Several organizations have begun donation drives and relief initiatives to provide for the needs of affected communities.

This is a running list of verified initiatives that you can support to help those affected.

General

Philippine Association of Environmental Science Students

In partnership with Leo Club of Biñan and UPLB Graduate School Student Council, the Philippine Association of Environmental Science Students is facilitating a donation drive for the victims of Tropical Depression Agaton. Relief operations will be mobilized through VSU – Helpers in Outreaching Mother Earth’s Stability.

Monetary donations will be facilitated through the following accounts:

GCash

Account name: Kendrick F.

Account number: 0917-316-3862

Landbank

Account name: Kendrick Faronilo

Account number: 1896-2855-36

Student Council Alliance of the Philippines

The Student Council Alliance of the Philippines, together with other partner organizations, are accepting donations until April 14.

For monetary donations:

BDO

Account name: Christian Andrei F. Derafera

Account number: 008480103138

EastWest

Account name: Christian Andrei F. Derafera

Account number: 200047781678

GCash

Account name: Christian Andrei F. Derafera

Account number: 09335678393

Paymaya

Account name: Christian Andrei F. Derafera

Account number: 09335678393

In-kind donations may be dropped off at 1016 Tacio St. Sampaloc Manila. Kindly contact Christian Andrei F. Derafera at 09335678393 for assistance.

Tulong Kabataan

Tulong Kabataan calls for immediate help for all families who are struggling due to the damage brought by the typhoon. Tulong Kabataan is preparing relief packs for the communities affected by Tropical Depression Agaton.

You may drop off your in-kind donations at 117 C Matatag St., Brgy. Central, Diliman, Quezon City,

Monetary donations may be coursed via the following accounts:

GCash

Account name: Tristan Buenaflor

Account number: 09274580029

BDO

Account name: James Bryan Galas

Account number: 003640648220

BPI

Account name: James Bryan Galas

Account number: 4259201328

PAYMAYA

Account name: James Bryan Galas

Account number: 09690964538

PAYPAL

https://paypal.me/alegrehayme

Eastern Visayas

All UP Academic Employees Union – Tacloban Chapter

The All UP Academic Employees Union – Tacloban Chapter and the UP Tacloban Ugnayan ng Pahinungod are conducting a donation drive for UP Visayas – Tacloban Campus’ faculty, staff, and students who are deeply affected by Tropical Depression Agaton.

Collected monetary donations will be used to purchase essential items:

Food packs

Hygiene kits

Medicine kits

For monetary donations:

GCash

Account name: Cristy Pestilos

Account number: 0939686095592

Account name: Hector Grama

Account number: 09457942066

BPI

Account name: Cristy Pestilos

Account number: 915 915 9393

Landbank

Account name: Hector Grama

Account number: 3816 0183 90

For in-kind donations, you may contact Marilou Morales (09167374668), Gerwyn Enerlan (09276265413), and Joelyca Sescon (09167943370) to organize a drop-off.

Amaranth

Amaranth, the official student publication of the Visayas State University, is launching its emergency fundraiser for the victims of Tropical Depression Agaton. All donations will be used to purchase essential goods to be distributed as relief packs to the victims.

For monetary donations:

GCash

Account name: Margraf Eslopor

Account number: 09999024261

PAYPAL

Jotham Alegre

https://www.paypal.me/joejoetham

Alpha Phi Omega – Theta Alpha Chapter

The Office of the National Vice President for Alumni of Alpha Phi Omega Philippines, Incorporated, together with Theta Alpha Fraternity and Sorority Petitioning, Theta Alpha AA 43 Petitioning, and Maqueda AA 162, will be conducting immediate relief operations for the affected areas of Tropical Depression Agaton in Leyte and is now accepting monetary donations until April 13, 2022, Wednesday.

You may course your donations to Alfonso Labrague’s GCash account at 09456788503.

Boy Scouts of the Philippines – Tacloban City Council

Boy Scouts of the Philippines – Tacloban City Council is organizing a donation drive to help families affected by the Tropical Depression Agaton.

The scouts are accepting in-kind donations such as:

Rice and canned goods

Noodles and biscuits

OTC medicines

Bottled water

Hygiene kits

Sleeping essentials

You may also course your monetary donations through:

GCash or Palawan Express

Account name: Shila Samadhi Prajna Cipres

Account number: 09508771660

BULIG BUGTO Project

The BULIG BUGTO Project, a non-profit organization aimed at helping local healthcare workers and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, is currently calling for assistance for affected families in Leyte.

In-kind donations like blankets, waterproof canvas (trapal), galvanized iron sheets, bottled water, face masks, and ready-to-eat food can be dropped off at Purisima St, Brgy. Guinadapunan, Palo, Leyte.

For those interested to send monetary help, you may refer to the details below:

BDO

Account name: Michael Roy Beltran

Account number: 000990197468

Metrobank

Account name: Algene Derek Louis Lago

Account number: 4323432139558

GCash

Account number: 09166589220

PayMaya

Account number: 09166589220

For queries, you may reach Bulig Bugto by sending a message to 09166589220 or via their email at buligbugtoproject2020@gmail.com.

City of Baybay

The City Government of Baybay informs the public that the official agency in charge of receiving donations and financial aid for their City is Baybay City Local Government Employees Association (BALGEA).

For in-kind donations, you may contact:

ENGR. RHYSE AUSTERO

City Disaster Risk Reduction Officer

Cel No. 0905 349 8273

MS. GINA CABRAS

BALGEA President

Cel No. 0998 547 3043

You may deposit cash donations at their official accounts:

GCash

Account name: Caressa Jovi Amarado

Account number: 09350720789

Land Bank

Account number: 3571 0098 96

City of Maasin

The City of Maasin, Southern Leyte is calling for donations to assist typhoon victims in need of immediate relief assistance.

City Mayor Nacional V. Mercado is appealing to all kind-hearted and fortunate individuals to share some food and other essential items for the families affected by Tropical Depression Agaton in their city. Donations may be dropped off at the Maasin City’s CSWD office or City Mayor’s Office.

Discover Baybay City

Discover Baybay City, the premier travel and lifestyle digital platform in Leyte, is launching a donation drive from April 11 to April 14 to help fellow Baybayanons who are affected by Tropical Depression Agaton.

The following are needed donations:

Bottled Water

Canned Goods

Instant Noodles

Biscuits/Crackers

Blankets

For in-kind donations, you may drop off the goods at Mashita Baybay’s second stall before Metro Baybay (Parola Lane) from 9 am to 5 pm. For interested volunteers in repacking the goods, you may visit MASHITA from 9 am to 5 pm.

You may send your monetary donations to the following accounts:

GCash

Account name: Jan Alden S. Escabarte

Account number: 09563793231

Account name: Joshua Monderondo Sayre

Account number: 09351335584

BPI

Account name: Jan Alden S. Escabarte

Account number: 315-604-067-000

Fifth District of Leyte

Representative of the Fifth District of Leyte Carl Cari calls for donations on Facebook as homes and livelihoods in their area have been damaged, families and individuals were reported missing, and communication lines have been unstable due to major flooding and landslides brought by the Tropical Depression Agaton.

You may send your monetary donations through the following channels:

BPI

Account name: Jill Vivienne Lee

Account number: 3246 1556 53

GCash

Account name: Jill Vivienne Lee

Account number: 09178954916

Account name: Angela Felici Nicole Llamson

Account number: 09216927828

Paymaya

Account name: Jill Vivienne Lee

Account number: 09178954916

JCI Tacloban Love, Inc.

JCI Tacloban is launching its Oplan Kaagapay: Call for Donations to send out relief efforts to areas affected by Tropical Depression Agaton.

The following are immediate needs:

Clean water

Shelter

Food supplies

Clothing

Medical supplies

In-kind donations may be dropped off at YBBA Marketing Corner P. Gomez & MH Del Pilar St., Tacloban City.

For monetary donations, you may send them through:

GCash

Account name: Nicole Marielle Valenzona

Account number: 09173236249

Robinson Bank

Account name: JCI Tacloban Love, Inc

Account number: 205230002823

KALESA-BI – UP Cebu

KALESA-BI – UP Cebu is launching a donation drive to help affected communities in Leyte in need of immediate relief assistance, such as food, water, medicines, clothing, and blankets, among others.

You may course your monetary donations through:

GCash

Account name: Karl Gilbert Mayores

Account number: 09178809308

Landbank

Account name: Karl Gilbert Mayores

Account number: 2407-1026-68

For in-kind donations, you may drop them off at the following addresses:

Andres’ Residence, 30 de Deciembre St. Baybya City

Zone 21, Art Center, Baybay City, Leyte

Leyte Normal University

Leyte Normal University, under its donation drive LNU Tambulig, is accepting cash and in-kind donations, prioritizing water, food and clothing for the residents in Baybay City and Abuyog, Leyte affected by Tropical Depression Agaton. The donations will also be sent to Visayas State University and Abuyog Community College.

For cash donations:

GCash

Account name: Maricar C. Tegero

Account number: 09084803456

Kindly inform Ms. Tegero that you are donating to the Tambulig Baybay and Abuyog for proper acknowledgment.

For in-kind donations, you may drop them off at the university’s admin building, Office of the Vice President for Finance and Administration under Dr. Generoso N. Mazo.

Rotaract Club of Tacloban

The Rotaract Club of Tacloban is accepting monetary and in-kind donations such as rice, canned goods, noodles, food items, medicines, hygiene supplies, new clothes and footwear, and anything deemed necessary for the displaced families.

You may refer to the details below for the address and other needed information for in-kind donations:

GCash

Account name: El Jan Pongos

Account number: 09260722503

BPI

Account name: El Jan Pongos

Account number: 1129253947

PayPal

eljanpongos@gmail.com

For in-kind donations, you may drop them off to the following address:

SamSam Bistro, Salazar St., Tacloban City

Victoria’s Salon and Spa, P. Gomez St, Tacloban City

Volunteer for the Visayans, Cluster 2, Brgy. 65, Sagkahan, Tacloban City

Streets to Schools – Eastern Visayas

Streets to Schools – Eastern Visayas, a group advocating for the UN Sustainable Development Goals, is looking for financial aid to help affected communities in Abuyog, Baybay City, and other parts of Leyte.

You may send your monetary donations to:

GCash

Account name: Thercelyn Morallos

Account number: 09063984943

BPI

Account name: Khristeena Gracoz Bayot

Account number: 0576401517

VSU College of Education Supreme Student Council

The College of Education Supreme Student Council of Visayas State University, together with different student organizations under the College of Education is conducting a donation drive for the Viscan victims of the Tropical Depression Agaton.

In-kind donations that are needed:

Drinking water

Rice

Canned goods

Instant noodles

For cash donations, you may send them through Khim Arañez’ GCash account at 09207527183.

For queries, you can message their Facebook page.

Western Visayas

Bulig Balaseño

Balasan’s community pantry Bulig Balaseño is now accepting donations for the families affected by Tropical Depression Agaton.

Monetary donations may be sent through:

GCash

Account name: Klein Erica Arguilles

Account number: 09706590336

BPI

Account name: Klein Erica Arguilles

Account number: 9289-3590-41

For more information, you may reach the organizers through Yvonne Yap (Globe: 09950137185 and Smart: 09302944458) or you can message their Facebook page.

BULIG Cadiznon

BULIG Cadiznon, a community organization in Cadiz City, is asking for donations to provide evacuees packed meals in different centers. There are already 220 evacuees in Bayabas Elementary School, and they target to allocate 40 pesos per meal.

Interested donors may send through GCash at 09637567538. For more information, you may visit their Facebook page.

Caritas Philippines

Caritas Philippines, through its Alay Kapwa Operations, is calling for in-kind and monetary donations for the families in Capiz affected by Tropical Depression Agaton.

You may share the following in-kind donations:

Rice

Drinking water

Blanket

Canned goods

Noodles

Hygiene kits (toothpaste, toothbrush, body soap, shampoo)

You may drop your donations at your respective Parishes or Missions Stations and at the CASAC Office, St. John XXIII Building, Archbishop’s Residence Compound, Lawaan, Roxas City.

You may also course your monetary donations through:

BPI

Account name: CAPIZ ARCHDIOCESAN SOCIAL ACTION CTR INC

Account number: 1103-4031-26

GCASH

Account name: CAMELLE ANNE JUEGO

Account numbers: 0907-621-6650

Ka-Ilongga Organization

The Ka-Ilongga organization is organizing a donation drive to aid residents in Northern Iloilo who have been affected by the onslaught of Tropical Depression Agaton that caused devastating landslides, flooding, and fatalities.

The following are needed:

Bottle water

Hygiene kit

Clothes

Canned goods

Instant noodles

Medicines

For monetary donations:

BDO

Account name: Cherry Mae Jaranilla

Account number: 000740525301

GCash

Account name: Renette Zyraluz Evangalio

Account number: 09184003995

For more information about the in-kind donations drop-off, you may contact Ram Angelie Valasote at 09618029068 or you can message Ka-Ilongga through Facebook. Ka-Ilongga will also post transparency updates on their Facebook page.

Panay Center for Disaster Response, Inc.

The Panay Center for Disaster Response, Inc. (PCDR), in collaboration with Tulong Makabayan Panay and Guimaras, is currently in calls for monetary and in-kind donations.

For monetary donations:

BDO

Account name: Rea Faye Joy Guiloreza

Account number: 4895 0405 2789 6886

GCash

Account name: Rea Faye Joy Guiloreza

Account number: 09988561508

For in-kind donations, you may drop off at Door 2, Jardeleza Apartment, Fajardo St., Jaro, Iloilo City.

Student Nurses Association of the Philippines – CPU Chapter

Student Nurses Association of the Philippines – Central Philippine University Chapter is currently launching a Sagip Capiz Donation Drive to provide for families affected in the Province of Capiz.

For monetary donations:

GCash

Account name: Reudane S. Dubuque

Account number: 09952002322

Account name: Princess Kate Latoza

Account number: 09959614395

You may drop off your in-kind donations at Central Philippine University’s main gate (guard house) or at Cuartero Jaro, Iloilo City.

Tinguha Kabataan

The charity organization Tinguha Kabataan is currently calling for financial or in-kind donations to offer aid in relief operations for the victims of Tropical Depression Agaton in the towns of Laua-an and Bugasong in Antique.

Proceeds will be used to procure essential items such as potable drinking water, ingredients for arroz caldo/lugaw, and other food items.

For cash donations:

GCash

Account name: Maecee Heart G. M

Account number: 09363804758

For in-kind donations, please contact Mc. Delian Saldajeno at 09661636225. You may also drop off donations at Brgy. Madrangca Multipurpose Hall.

Tulong Kabataan Western Visayas

Tulong Kabataan Western Visayas is currently catering to evacuees in Passi Evacuation Centers and is in need of financial aid for the relief operations.

Proceeds will be used to procure essentials such as potable water, ingredients for arroz caldo or lugaw, other food items for evacuees, and materials for the conduct of immediate relief operations.

For monetary donations, you may course them through Arlie Bosque’s GCash account at 09272063271.

University of the Philippines Visayas

The University of the Philippines Visayas Disaster Response Operation is currently accepting donations to help affected communities.

Bottled water, food and sanitary packs may be dropped off at the Guardhouse, Iloilo City Campus and Administration Building, UPV Miagao Campus. You may contact Prof. Ruben Gamala at 09189205113 for assistance.

For monetary donations:

LANDBANK OF THE PHILIPPINES – MIAGAO BRANCH

Account name: UPV Foundation, Inc.

Account number: 3052-1016-10

GCash

Account name: Prof. Ruben Gamala

Account number: 09189205113

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL BANK – MIAGAO BRANCH

Account name: University of the Philippines Visayas Foundation, Inc.

Account number: 311370001619

Please send proof of your donations to pahinungod.upv@up.edu.ph.

WVSU – University Students’ Alliance

The University Students’ Alliance, a political socio-civic organization in West Visayas State University, is organizing an emergency relief drive for the victims of Tropical Depression Agaton.

For cash donations:

GCash

Account name: Von Ashley Chichirita

Account number: 09084440468

Landbank

Account name: Jireh A. Flavio

Account number: 3297 0788 27

For in-kind donations, you may drop them off at the Leni-Kiko HQ, Tabuc Suba, Jaro, Iloilo (right across Angelicum School).

Central Visayas

Visayan Youth Matters

Visayan Youth Matters, the organizational arm of Ideas Positive Alumni Community – Central Visayas, is now accepting monetary donations to aid those affected by the Tropical Depression Agaton.

Monetary donations may be sent through:

GCash

Account name: Marielle Nadine Dautil

Account number: 09328913913

Paymaya

Account name: Mercielle Kym Codilla

Account number: 09772763052

Paypal

paypal.com/merkymco

Unionbank

Account name: Mercielle Kym Codilla

Account number: 1094 2105 3560

Do you know of other initiatives helping communities affected by Tropical Depression Agaton? Use the hashtag #ReliefPH or email them to move.ph@rappler.com. – with reports from KC Perez/Rappler.com

KC Perez is a Rappler volunteer from the University of the Philippines Diliman. She is a junior taking up a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philippine Studies, Major in Philippine Literature and Broadcast Media Studies.