ReliefPH: Help communities affected by Tropical Depression Agaton

Several organizations are leading donation drives and relief initiatives to help communities affected by Tropical Depression Agaton. Here's how you can help out.

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of residents in Eastern Visayas are in need of help due to the incessant rains caused by Tropical Depression Agaton.

Agaton developed into a tropical storm over the weekend, but weakened to a tropical depression earlier on Monday morning, April 11. Affected areas include Eastern Visayas, parts of Cebu, and some provinces in the Bicol region.

Several organizations have begun donation drives and relief initiatives to provide for the needs of affected communities.

This is a running list of verified initiatives that you can support to help those affected.

Alpha Phi Omega – Theta Alpha Chapter

The Office of the National Vice President for Alumni of Alpha Phi Omega Philippines, Incorporated, together with Theta Alpha Fraternity and Sorority Petitioning, Theta Alpha AA 43 Petitioning, and Maqueda AA 162, will be conducting immediate relief operations for the affected areas of Tropical Depression Agaton in Leyte and is now accepting monetary donations until April 13, 2022, Wednesday.

You may course your donations to Alfonso Labrague’s GCash account at 09456788503.

Boy Scouts of the Philippines – Tacloban City Council

Boy Scouts of the Philippines – Tacloban City Council is organizing a donation drive to help families affected by the Typhoon Agaton.

The scouts are accepting in-kind donations such as:

Rice and canned goods

Noodles and biscuits

OTC medicines

Bottled water

Hygiene kits

Sleeping essentials

You may also course your monetary donations through:

GCash or Palawan Express

Account name: Shila Samadhi Prajna Cipres

Account number: 09508771660

BULIG BUGTO Project

The BULIG BUGTO Project, a non-profit organization aimed at helping local healthcare workers and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, is currently calling for assistance for affected families in Leyte.

In-kind donations like blankets, waterproof canvas (trapal), galvanized iron sheets, bottled water, face masks, and ready-to-eat food can be dropped off at Purisima St, Brgy. Guinadapunan, Palo, Leyte.

For those interested to send monetary help, you may refer to the details below:

BDO

Account name: Michael Roy Beltran

Account number: 000990197468

Metrobank

Account name: Algene Derek Louis Lago

Account number: 4323432139558

GCash

Account number: 09166589220

PayMaya

Account number: 09166589220

For queries, you may reach Bulig Bugto by sending a message to 09166589220 or via their email at buligbugtoproject2020@gmail.com.

Caritas Philippines

Caritas Philippines, through its Alay Kapwa Operations, is calling for in-kind and monetary donations for the families in Capiz affected by Tropical Depression Agaton.

You may share the following in-kind donations:

Rice

Drinking water

Blanket

Canned goods

Noodles

Hygiene kits (toothpaste, toothbrush, body soap, shampoo)

You may drop your donations at your respective Parishes or Missions Stations and at the CASAC Office, St. John XXIII Building, Archbishop’s Residence Compound, Lawaan, Roxas City.

You may also course your monetary donations through:

BPI

Account name: CAPIZ ARCHDIOCESAN SOCIAL ACTION CTR INC

Account number: 1103-4031-26

GCASH

Account name: CAMELLE ANNE JUEGO

Account numbers: 0907-621-6650

City of Maasin

The City of Maasin, Southern Leyte is calling for donations to assist typhoon victims in need of immediate relief assistance.

City Mayor Nacional V. Mercado is appealing to all kind-hearted and fortunate individuals to share some food and other essential items for the families affected by Tropical Depression Agaton in their city. Donations may be dropped off at the Maasin City’s CSWD office or City Mayor’s Office.

Discover Baybay City

Discover Baybay City, the premier travel and lifestyle digital platform in Leyte, is launching a donation drive from April 11 to April 14 to help fellow Baybayanons who are affected by #AgatonPH.

The following are needed donations:

Bottled Water

Canned Goods

Instant Noodles

Biscuits/Crackers

Blankets

For in-kind donations, you may drop off the goods at Mashita Baybay’s second stall before Metro Baybay (Parola Lane) from 9 am to 5 pm. For interested volunteers in repacking the goods, you may visit MASHITA from 9 am to 5 pm.

You may send your monetary donations to the following accounts:

GCash

Account name: Jan Alden S. Escabarte

Account number: 09563793231

Account name: Joshua Monderondo Sayre

Account number: 09351335584

BPI

Account name: Jan Alden S. Escabarte

Account number: 315-604-067-000

JCI Tacloban Love, Inc.

JCI Tacloban is launching its Oplan Kaagapay: Call for Donations to send out relief efforts to areas affected by Tropical Storm Agaton.

The following are immediate needs:

Clean water

Shelter

Food supplies

Clothing

Medical supplies

In-kind donations may be dropped off at YBBA Marketing Corner P. Gomez & MH Del Pilar St., Tacloban City.

For monetary donations, you may send them through:

GCash

Account name: Nicole Marielle Valenzona

Account number: 09173236249

Robinson Bank

Account name: JCI Tacloban Love, Inc

Account number: 205230002823

KALESA-BI – UP Cebu

KALESA-BI – UP Cebu is launching a donation drive to help affected communities in Leyte in need of immediate relief assistance, such as food, water, medicines, clothing, and blankets, among others.

You may course your monetary donations through:

GCash

Account name: Karl Gilbert Mayores

Account number: 09178809308

Landbank

Account name: Karl Gilbert Mayores

Account number: 2407-1026-68

For in-kind donations, you may drop them off at the following addresses:

Andres’ Residence, 30 de Deciembre St. Baybya City

Zone 21, Art Center, Baybay City, Leyte

Philippine Association of Environmental Science Students

In partnership with Leo Club of Biñan and UPLB Graduate School Student Council, the Philippine Association of Environmental Science Students is facilitating a donation drive for the typhoon victims. Relief operations will be mobilized through VSU – Helpers in Outreaching Mother Earth’s Stability.

Monetary donations will be facilitated through the following accounts:

GCash

Account name: Kendrick F.

Account number: 0917-316-3862

Landbank

Account name: Kendrick Faronilo

Account number: 1896-2855-36

Rotaract Club of Tacloban

The Rotaract Club of Tacloban is accepting monetary and in-kind donations such as rice, canned goods, noodles, food items, medicines, hygiene supplies, new clothes and footwear, and anything deemed necessary for the displaced families.

You may refer to the details below for the address and other needed information for in-kind donations:

GCash

Account name: El Jan Pongos

Account number: 09260722503

BPI

Account name: El Jan Pongos

Account number: 1129253947

PayPal

eljanpongos@gmail.com

For in-kind donations, you may drop them off to the following address:

SamSam Bistro, Salazar St., Tacloban City

Victoria’s Salon and Spa, P. Gomez St, Tacloban City

Volunteer for the Visayans, Cluster 2, Brgy. 65, Sagkahan, Tacloban City

Streets to Schools – Eastern Visayas

Streets to Schools – Eastern Visayas, a group advocating for the UN Sustainable Development Goals, is looking for financial aid to help affected communities in Abuyog, Baybay City, and other parts of Leyte.

You may send your monetary donations to:

GCash

Account name: Thercelyn Morallos

Account number: 09063984943

BPI

Account name: Khristeena Gracoz Bayot

Account number: 0576401517

Tulong Kabataan

Tulong Kabataan calls for immediate help for all families who are struggling due to the damage brought by the typhoon. Tulong Kabataan is preparing relief packs for the communities affected by Typhoon Agaton.

You may drop off your in-kind donations at 117 C Matatag St., Brgy. Central, Diliman, Quezon City,

Monetary donations may be coursed via the following accounts:

GCash

Account name: Tristan Buenaflor

Account number: 09274580029

BDO

Account name: James Bryan Galas

Account number: 003640648220

BPI

Account name: James Bryan Galas

Account number: 4259201328

PAYMAYA

Account name: James Bryan Galas

Account number: 09690964538

PAYPAL

https://paypal.me/alegrehayme

Tulong Kabataan Western Visayas

Tulong Kabataan Western Visayas is currently catering to evacuees in Passi Evacuation Centers and is in need of financial aid for the relief operations.

Proceeds will be used to procure essentials such as potable water, ingredients for arroz caldo or lugaw, other food items for evacuees, and materials for the conduct of immediate relief operations.

For monetary donations, you may course them through Arlie Bosque’s GCash account at 09272063271.

Do you know of other initiatives helping communities affected by Typhoon Agaton? Use the hashtag #ReliefPH or email them to move.ph@rappler.com. – with reports from KC Perez/Rappler.com

KC Perez is a Rappler volunteer from the University of the Philippines Diliman. She is a junior taking up a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philippine Studies, Major in Philippine Literature and Broadcast Media Studies.