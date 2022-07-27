ReliefPH: Help victims of the Luzon earthquake￼

MovePH
Many Filipinos in Northern Luzon and other affected areas call for help after being struck by a magnitude 7 earthquake, with the epicenter located in the province of Abra, that left thousands devastated

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of residents in Northern Luzon are in need of help after being struck by a magnitude 7 earthquake, with the epicenter located in Lagangilag, Abra, at 8:43 am, July 27.

The strength of the tremor was felt throughout Luzon and has caused extensive infrastructure and livelihood damage. (READ: LUZON EARTHQUAKE: Updates, areas affected, damage, aftershocks)

Seeing the impact of the earthquake, various groups and organizations have already started relief operations to help those affected.

Below is a running list of verified relief initiatives that you can support: 

Angat Buhay Abra

Angat Buhay Abra, the Abra chapter of former vice president Leni Robredo’s Angat Buhay Foundation, calls for monetary donations through the following channels:

  • Bank of the Philippines Islands (BPI)
    • Chriszia Jasryll A. Cabotaje
    • 0054-8037-2514
  • GCash
    • Cyrel Denzel R. Trinidad
    • 09453742709
  • Philippine National Bank (PNB)
    • Jael Cris B. Javier
    • 2226-1022-7510
  • Landbank
    • Rhomeah A. Zapata
    • 1036-1922-20
  • PayMaya
    • JB Marie Gabrielle Barcena
    • 09567814179
Tulong Kabataan – Metro Manila 

Tulong Kabataan – Metro Manila, a youth organization in Metro Manila, calls for in-kind and monetary donations.

For monetary donations, kindly sent it through the following channels:

  • GCash
    • Stephany C.
    • 09273800703
  • BPI
    • Keon Louis Sebastian 
    • 196915269
  • PayMaya
    • http://paypal.com/payme/hcano21

For in-kind donations, kindly contact the following:

  • 09273800703 
  • 4F OLD NEDA Building, OUR Compound Padre Faura Street, Ermita, Manila
Tulong Kabataan – Quezon City

Tulong Kabataan – Quezon City, a youth organization in Quezon City, accepts in-kind and monetary donations.

For monetary donations, kindly send it to the following channels:

  • GCash
    • Reynaldo D.
    • 09513320972
  • PayMaya 
    • Rodrigo Jr. Cunanan
    • 09770528328
  • Metrobank
    • Rafael Evangelista
    • 241-3-241-82909-0
  • Paypal
    • Rodrigo Jr. Cunanan
    • 09770528328

For in-kind donations such as food (canned goods, rice), bottled water, face masks, alcohol, diapers for babies, beddings and clothings, contact 09636201371.

Raniag ken Boses iti Agtutubo- Regional Chapter

Raniag ken Boses iti Agtutubo- Regional Chapter, a youth organization, in partnership with Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers- DMMMSU MLUC Student Unit, Philippine Society of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, and DOERs, calls for monetary donations to help those affected.

  • GCash
    • Pamela Foronda
    • 09084797792

For queries and concerns, kindly contact the following:

  • John Michael Andrada
    • President
    • 09150777352
  • John Abel R. Delizo
    • Executive Vice President
    • 09517120391
Rotaract Clubs of RID 3820 Philippines

Rotaract Clubs of RID 3820 Philippines, a non-profit organization, launched a donation drive entitled “Tagńawa” to help those who were affected by the earthquake. They accept monetary donations through the following channels:

  • Bank of the Philippine Islands
    • Edmund M. Jadie
    • 0839-1548-87
  • GCash
    • Edmund M. Jadie
    • 0965 480 1262
Ilocos Sur Environmental Enthusiasts (ISEE) – Vigan Chapter

ISEE Vigan Chapter, an environmental conservation organization, accepts monetary donations through the following channel:

  • GCash
    • Jeddah Nolasco
    • 09353269093

They are also open for any voluntary action. For coordination, contact +63922214871.

JCI Philippines

JCI Philippines, a nonprofit organization of young active citizens aged 18 to 40 who are creating positive change in their communities, launched their donation drive, “Oplan Kaagapay: Para sa Hilagang Luzon”, to help those affected by the earthquake. They accept monetary donations through to the following channels:

  • BDO
    • JCI Philippines – Oplan Kaagapay
    • 0020-1802-4134
    • BDO, Quezon Avenue-Heroes Hills Branch, Quezon City.
  • PayMaya
    • paymaya.me/jcip
ACT NCR Union

ACT NCR Union, a militant progressive nationalist education union, launched their relief initiative entitled “tulonguro” to help those affected by the earthquake. They accept monetary donations through the following channels:

  • GCash
    • Globe- 09959252245
    • Sun- 09338539400
Justice Jose C. dela Rama Sr. Law Foundation

The Justice Jose C. dela Rama Sr. Law Foundation, a non-profit organization, accepts in-kind and monetary donations.

For monetary donations, kindly send it through the following channels:

  • GCASH – 0917 531 9446
  • BDO – 0063 2009 1680

For in-kind donations, kindly contact the following:

  • Carisa Balilia – 09171430196
Provincial Government of Bohol

The Provincial Government of Bohol, led by Governor Aris Aumentado, will dispatch a rescue team to help the areas that were affected. Along with this, they will also accept in-kind donations. Kindly contact the following people:

  • Mr. John Maraguinot – +63 966 944 0457
  • Ms. Caroline Maniwang – +63 905 449 0333

Evacuation centers

Various local government units (LGUs) from Abra and nearby affected areas have designated places where people can evacuate and get their relief goods.

Below is a list of evacuations centers:

– with reports from Arjay Hije/Rappler.com

Arjay Hije is a Rappler Intern from the University of the Philippines Los Baños. He is an incoming Communication Arts Senior focusing in written communication.

