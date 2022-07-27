ReliefPH: Help victims of the Luzon earthquake￼

Many Filipinos in Northern Luzon and other affected areas call for help after being struck by a magnitude 7 earthquake, with the epicenter located in the province of Abra, that left thousands devastated

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of residents in Northern Luzon are in need of help after being struck by a magnitude 7 earthquake, with the epicenter located in Lagangilag, Abra, at 8:43 am, July 27.

The strength of the tremor was felt throughout Luzon and has caused extensive infrastructure and livelihood damage. (READ: LUZON EARTHQUAKE: Updates, areas affected, damage, aftershocks)

Seeing the impact of the earthquake, various groups and organizations have already started relief operations to help those affected.

Below is a running list of verified relief initiatives that you can support:

Angat Buhay Abra

Angat Buhay Abra, the Abra chapter of former vice president Leni Robredo’s Angat Buhay Foundation, calls for monetary donations through the following channels:

Bank of the Philippines Islands (BPI) Chriszia Jasryll A. Cabotaje 0054-8037-2514

GCash Cyrel Denzel R. Trinidad 09453742709

Philippine National Bank (PNB) Jael Cris B. Javier 2226-1022-7510

Landbank Rhomeah A. Zapata 1036-1922-20

PayMaya JB Marie Gabrielle Barcena 09567814179



Tulong Kabataan – Metro Manila

Tulong Kabataan – Metro Manila, a youth organization in Metro Manila, calls for in-kind and monetary donations.

For monetary donations, kindly sent it through the following channels:

GCash Stephany C. 09273800703

BPI Keon Louis Sebastian 196915269

PayMaya http://paypal.com/payme/hcano21



For in-kind donations, kindly contact the following:

09273800703

4F OLD NEDA Building, OUR Compound Padre Faura Street, Ermita, Manila

Tulong Kabataan – Quezon City

Tulong Kabataan – Quezon City, a youth organization in Quezon City, accepts in-kind and monetary donations.

For monetary donations, kindly send it to the following channels:

GCash Reynaldo D. 09513320972

PayMaya Rodrigo Jr. Cunanan 09770528328

Metrobank Rafael Evangelista 241-3-241-82909-0

Paypal Rodrigo Jr. Cunanan 09770528328



For in-kind donations such as food (canned goods, rice), bottled water, face masks, alcohol, diapers for babies, beddings and clothings, contact 09636201371.

Raniag ken Boses iti Agtutubo- Regional Chapter

Raniag ken Boses iti Agtutubo- Regional Chapter, a youth organization, in partnership with Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers- DMMMSU MLUC Student Unit, Philippine Society of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, and DOERs, calls for monetary donations to help those affected.

GCash Pamela Foronda 09084797792



For queries and concerns, kindly contact the following:

John Michael Andrada President 09150777352

John Abel R. Delizo Executive Vice President 09517120391



Rotaract Clubs of RID 3820 Philippines

Rotaract Clubs of RID 3820 Philippines, a non-profit organization, launched a donation drive entitled “Tagńawa” to help those who were affected by the earthquake. They accept monetary donations through the following channels:

Bank of the Philippine Islands Edmund M. Jadie 0839-1548-87

GCash Edmund M. Jadie 0965 480 1262



Ilocos Sur Environmental Enthusiasts (ISEE) – Vigan Chapter

ISEE Vigan Chapter, an environmental conservation organization, accepts monetary donations through the following channel:

GCash Jeddah Nolasco 09353269093



They are also open for any voluntary action. For coordination, contact +63922214871.

JCI Philippines

JCI Philippines, a nonprofit organization of young active citizens aged 18 to 40 who are creating positive change in their communities, launched their donation drive, “Oplan Kaagapay: Para sa Hilagang Luzon”, to help those affected by the earthquake. They accept monetary donations through to the following channels:

BDO JCI Philippines – Oplan Kaagapay 0020-1802-4134 BDO, Quezon Avenue-Heroes Hills Branch, Quezon City.

PayMaya paymaya.me/jcip



ACT NCR Union

ACT NCR Union, a militant progressive nationalist education union, launched their relief initiative entitled “tulonguro” to help those affected by the earthquake. They accept monetary donations through the following channels:

GCash Globe- 09959252245 Sun- 09338539400



Justice Jose C. dela Rama Sr. Law Foundation

The Justice Jose C. dela Rama Sr. Law Foundation, a non-profit organization, accepts in-kind and monetary donations.

For monetary donations, kindly send it through the following channels:

GCASH – 0917 531 9446

BDO – 0063 2009 1680

For in-kind donations, kindly contact the following:

Carisa Balilia – 09171430196

Provincial Government of Bohol

The Provincial Government of Bohol, led by Governor Aris Aumentado, will dispatch a rescue team to help the areas that were affected. Along with this, they will also accept in-kind donations. Kindly contact the following people:

Mr. John Maraguinot – +63 966 944 0457

Ms. Caroline Maniwang – +63 905 449 0333

Evacuation centers

Various local government units (LGUs) from Abra and nearby affected areas have designated places where people can evacuate and get their relief goods.

Below is a list of evacuations centers:

– with reports from Arjay Hije/Rappler.com

Arjay Hije is a Rappler Intern from the University of the Philippines Los Baños. He is an incoming Communication Arts Senior focusing in written communication.