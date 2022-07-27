ReliefPH: Help victims of the Luzon earthquake￼

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of residents in Northern Luzon are in need of help after being struck by a magnitude 7 earthquake, with the epicenter located in Lagangilag, Abra, at 8:43 am, July 27.
The strength of the tremor was felt throughout Luzon and has caused extensive infrastructure and livelihood damage. (READ: LUZON EARTHQUAKE: Updates, areas affected, damage, aftershocks)
Seeing the impact of the earthquake, various groups and organizations have already started relief operations to help those affected.
Below is a running list of verified relief initiatives that you can support:
Angat Buhay Abra
Angat Buhay Abra, the Abra chapter of former vice president Leni Robredo’s Angat Buhay Foundation, calls for monetary donations through the following channels:
- Bank of the Philippines Islands (BPI)
- Chriszia Jasryll A. Cabotaje
- 0054-8037-2514
- GCash
- Cyrel Denzel R. Trinidad
- 09453742709
- Philippine National Bank (PNB)
- Jael Cris B. Javier
- 2226-1022-7510
- Landbank
- Rhomeah A. Zapata
- 1036-1922-20
- PayMaya
- JB Marie Gabrielle Barcena
- 09567814179
Tulong Kabataan – Metro Manila
Tulong Kabataan – Metro Manila, a youth organization in Metro Manila, calls for in-kind and monetary donations.
For monetary donations, kindly sent it through the following channels:
- GCash
- Stephany C.
- 09273800703
- BPI
- Keon Louis Sebastian
- 196915269
- PayMaya
- http://paypal.com/payme/hcano21
For in-kind donations, kindly contact the following:
- 09273800703
- 4F OLD NEDA Building, OUR Compound Padre Faura Street, Ermita, Manila
Tulong Kabataan – Quezon City
Tulong Kabataan – Quezon City, a youth organization in Quezon City, accepts in-kind and monetary donations.
For monetary donations, kindly send it to the following channels:
- GCash
- Reynaldo D.
- 09513320972
- PayMaya
- Rodrigo Jr. Cunanan
- 09770528328
- Metrobank
- Rafael Evangelista
- 241-3-241-82909-0
- Paypal
- Rodrigo Jr. Cunanan
- 09770528328
For in-kind donations such as food (canned goods, rice), bottled water, face masks, alcohol, diapers for babies, beddings and clothings, contact 09636201371.
Raniag ken Boses iti Agtutubo- Regional Chapter
Raniag ken Boses iti Agtutubo- Regional Chapter, a youth organization, in partnership with Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers- DMMMSU MLUC Student Unit, Philippine Society of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, and DOERs, calls for monetary donations to help those affected.
- GCash
- Pamela Foronda
- 09084797792
For queries and concerns, kindly contact the following:
- John Michael Andrada
- President
- 09150777352
- John Abel R. Delizo
- Executive Vice President
- 09517120391
Rotaract Clubs of RID 3820 Philippines
Rotaract Clubs of RID 3820 Philippines, a non-profit organization, launched a donation drive entitled “Tagńawa” to help those who were affected by the earthquake. They accept monetary donations through the following channels:
- Bank of the Philippine Islands
- Edmund M. Jadie
- 0839-1548-87
- GCash
- Edmund M. Jadie
- 0965 480 1262
Ilocos Sur Environmental Enthusiasts (ISEE) – Vigan Chapter
ISEE Vigan Chapter, an environmental conservation organization, accepts monetary donations through the following channel:
- GCash
- Jeddah Nolasco
- 09353269093
They are also open for any voluntary action. For coordination, contact +63922214871.
JCI Philippines
JCI Philippines, a nonprofit organization of young active citizens aged 18 to 40 who are creating positive change in their communities, launched their donation drive, “Oplan Kaagapay: Para sa Hilagang Luzon”, to help those affected by the earthquake. They accept monetary donations through to the following channels:
- BDO
- JCI Philippines – Oplan Kaagapay
- 0020-1802-4134
- BDO, Quezon Avenue-Heroes Hills Branch, Quezon City.
- PayMaya
- paymaya.me/jcip
ACT NCR Union
ACT NCR Union, a militant progressive nationalist education union, launched their relief initiative entitled “tulonguro” to help those affected by the earthquake. They accept monetary donations through the following channels:
- GCash
- Globe- 09959252245
- Sun- 09338539400
Justice Jose C. dela Rama Sr. Law Foundation
The Justice Jose C. dela Rama Sr. Law Foundation, a non-profit organization, accepts in-kind and monetary donations.
For monetary donations, kindly send it through the following channels:
- GCASH – 0917 531 9446
- BDO – 0063 2009 1680
For in-kind donations, kindly contact the following:
- Carisa Balilia – 09171430196
Provincial Government of Bohol
The Provincial Government of Bohol, led by Governor Aris Aumentado, will dispatch a rescue team to help the areas that were affected. Along with this, they will also accept in-kind donations. Kindly contact the following people:
- Mr. John Maraguinot – +63 966 944 0457
- Ms. Caroline Maniwang – +63 905 449 0333
Evacuation centers
Various local government units (LGUs) from Abra and nearby affected areas have designated places where people can evacuate and get their relief goods.
Below is a list of evacuations centers:
– with reports from Arjay Hije/Rappler.com
Arjay Hije is a Rappler Intern from the University of the Philippines Los Baños. He is an incoming Communication Arts Senior focusing in written communication.
