The draft committee report against outgoing Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon has yet to be finalized and approved by members of the House panel on dangerous drugs

Published 8:16 PM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The House committee on dangerous drugs drafted a report that recommends the filing of corruption charges against outgoing Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon, following a probe into how billions of pesos worth of shabu from China had been smuggled into the Philippines.

In a statement, the House of Representatives said the committee chaired by Surigao del Norte 2nd District Representative Robert Ace Barbers will ask its members to go over the draft committee report before it is finalized and submitted to the plenary.

"Barbers said the committee recommended the filing of a complaint against Faeldon for violation of Section 3 of the Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and the investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman," read the statement.

In the draft committee report, the panel also recommended the filing of falsification charges against Faeldon's chief-of-staff, Mandy Therese Anderson, for signing the daily time records of athletes to "make it appear" that they reported for duty as technical assistants and counterintelligence analysts. In reality, they played for the bureau in different leagues and represented it in outreach activities.

The panel also wants drug charges against Dennis Siyhian and Catherine Nolasco of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Anti-Organized Transnational Crime Division, for failing to properly turn over 500 kilos of seized shabu to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

"He (Barbers) said there were serious criminal and administrative liabilities that they can recommend against the bureau officials while in the performance of their duties at the agency," stated the House, without going into specifics.

At least 3 different congressional committees – one in the Senate and two in the House – have launched probes into the P6.4-billion shabu shipment. Aside from Barbers' committee, the House ways and means committee and the Senate blue ribbon committee also conducted legislative probes.

These probes eventually branched out into the longstanding problem of corruption in the BOC.

"I'm sure the members enjoin me in the conclusion that there is really a systemic, endemic, or whatever epidemic that is going on in the bureau. And this is the reason why smuggling of goods, including shabu, was possible," said Barbers.

The BOC issue touches on two of President Rodrigo Duterte's priorities – curbing illegal drugs and corruption. Faeldon was appointed by Duterte and ordered to get rid of corruption – a task that the BOC chief admitted he failed to do, saying he was "all alone."

In a privilege speech, Senator Panfilo Lacson claimed Faeldon got a cut from each container that went through the bureau. He added that the former Marine allegedly got a P100-million "welcome pasalubong (gift)" when the latter assumed the BOC post.

Faeldon has since denied all the allegations against him. He has also lamented the supposed unfair treatment he and his fellow BOC officials have gotten as a result of the probes. (READ: Faeldon: I will sign bank secrecy waiver)

The former Marine will be replaced by PDEA chief Isidro Lapeña. – Rappler.com