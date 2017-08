This CCTV footage refutes the claim of policemen that they gunned down the 17-year-old because he fought back – that he even fired the first shot

Published 8:22 PM, August 25, 2017

Caloocan police claimed they gunned down 17-year-old Kian delos Santos because he fought back – that he even fired the first shot.

CCTV footage and eyewitness reports, however, contradict that: Delos Santos was manhandled, handed a gun, told to run, and shot at.

Rappler sourced a video showing the CCTV footage. Watch it here. – Rappler.com