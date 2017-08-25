#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Saturday, August 26
What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Saturday, August 26, as Tropical Storm Jolina hits Northern Luzon and enhances the southwest monsoon.
Areas
Metro Manila
- Las Pinãs – all levels (public and private)
- Malabon City – all levels (public and private)
- City of Manila – classes and extracurricular activities in all levels (public and private)
- Mandaluyong City – all levels (public and private)
- Marikina City – all levels (public and private)
- Parañaque City – all levels (public and private)
- San Juan City – all levels (public and private)
- Valenzuela City – preschool to senior high school (public and private), as well as Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela and Valenzuela City Polytechnic College
Calabarzon
- Cavite province – all levels (public and private)
- Angono, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
- Antipolo, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
- Cainta, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
- Rodriguez, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
- Taytay, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
Central Luzon
- Bataan – all levels (public and private)
- Baliwag, Bulacan – all levels (public and private)
- Nueva Ecija – all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- San Fernando, La Union – all levels (public and private)
Schools
- Trinity University of Asia
- King's College of the Philippines
- St Louis University
- University of Baguio
- University of the Philippines Baguio
Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom.
For more information: When are classes cancelled or suspended? – Rappler.com