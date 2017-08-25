Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Saturday, August 26

Published 8:42 PM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Saturday, August 26, as Tropical Storm Jolina hits Northern Luzon and enhances the southwest monsoon.

Areas

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Central Luzon

Bataan – all levels (public and private)

Baliwag, Bulacan – all levels (public and private)

Nueva Ecija – all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Region

San Fernando, La Union – all levels (public and private)

Schools

Trinity University of Asia

King's College of the Philippines

St Louis University

University of Baguio

University of the Philippines Baguio

