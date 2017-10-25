See the terror, get to know the heroes, and learn the lessons of the war that dragged on for 5 months

Published 9:08 PM, October 25, 2017

Rappler brings you a documentary on the biggest crisis to hit the young administration of President Rodrigo Duterte – a full-blown war in Marawi City.

Local armed groups that pledged allegiance to international terrorist network Islamic State (ISIS) laid siege to the city in an attempt to establish an Islamic caliphate in the Philippines.

It took 153 days to end the war. See the terror, get to know the heroes, and learn the lessons of the war that dragged on for 5 months.

– Rappler.com