Social Weather Stations, however, says they are merely following their own timeline for the survey releases and that more are forthcoming

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa accused polling firm Social Weather Stations (SWS) of deliberately attacking his agency by writing separate press releases on their survey data.

"Piecemeal attack ang ginagawa nila sa amin ah. Very obvious, that's piecemeal attack. Nilabas na nila 'yan noon pa pala sa survey na 'yan ngayon dahan-dahan na naman ilalabas question by question," Dela Rosa told reporters on Tuesday, October 24.

(They are doing a piecemeal attack against us. [It's] very obvious, that's piecemeal attack. They released that before in that survey, then now they're releasing it gradually again, question by question.)

His reaction comes after the SWS reported that fewer Filipinos believe the cops' "nanlaban" line. The finding was included in a release to the media on October 11, but they published a separate press release on it on Monday, October 23. (READ: Drug war reason for satisfaction, dissatisfaction on Duterte – SWS)

Dela Rosa pointed out that the release came at a time when the criticism had been muted after President Rodrigo Duterte took the war on drugs out of their hands.

"Para bang naubusan na tayo ng bala na pantira sa PNP, [pero] the same magazine pa din. Putok na naman sa isa, [habang] wala nang tumitira sa PNP ngayon. Kapag tahimik, 'pak!' putok na naman ng isa, parang ganung piecemeal attack," Dela Rosa added.

(It's like they were running out of bullets to aim at the PNP from the same magazine. But when nobody is shooting at the PNP, they shoot. When it's quiet, they shoot from another, "pak!", it's that kind of piecemeal attack.")

Sought for comment, SWS Deputy Director Vladymir Licudine defended their release, pointing out that it provided in-depth analyses on the previously-released data. (READ: Why are Filipinos supporting Duterte's drug war?)

"Aside from PH results, the releases include other demographic variables and cross-tabulations of other items," Licudine told Rappler in a text message.

"We are not in any way attacking the PNP with our media releases. We have our own timeline that we follow regarding our releases," he added.

He said they will still publish more in-depth releases in the coming weeks on the war on drugs.

Despite doubts, the PNP chief clarified that he does not question the findings of the SWS. He is only troubled, he said, by their sporadic releases. – Rappler.com