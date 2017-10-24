The BJMP destroys items seized from Metro Manila jails

Published 8:17 PM, October 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Tuesday, October 24, destroyed at least 4,480 pieces of contrabands seized from Metro Manila jails.

"The directive of the President is clear: no illegal drugs, no cellular phones in jails," said BJMP acting chief Deogracias Tapayan, reading a prepared statement.

Some 517 phones, 342 electronic accessories, and 300 lighters were crushed by a road roller borrowed from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

At least 3,080 were destroyed by throwing them in a drum filled with water.

The destruction of the contrabands was done in line with the BJMP's Oplan Linis Piitan, which aims to clean jails from smuggled items such as phones.

Asked how the items managed to pass under the noses of jail wardens, BJMP spokesperson Chief Inspector Xavier Solda said that visitors sneaked the items inside the jails.

LOOK: Smuggled items the BJMP will destroy this morning. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/aWxCHxRLaY — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) October 24, 2017

