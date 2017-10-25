(UPDATED) Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III reminds employers that they should follow the pay rules for special non-working days

Published 4:05 PM, October 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III reminded employers that holiday pay rules apply during the special non-working days in Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Pampanga due to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

Malacañang earlier declared those dates as special non-working days for workers in the said areas to give way to the regional summit.

Regular employees are entitled to a 30% additional pay of their basic wage for an 8-hour duty. Another 30% will be given should they report to work beyond the standard schedule.

"Employers would have to follow the usual rules," said Bello.

The guidelines for special non-working days also state that:

If the special day is a worker's rest day, work done will be paid with an additional 50% of the daily rate.

Overtime work on a worker's rest day shall be paid an additional 30% of the hourly rate on that day.

As for the management sector's sentiment that production may be affected, Bello appealed for understanding, saying the government must accommodate the visiting world leaders.

Traffic in Metro Manila is at its worst during weekdays. The suspension of all classes and work in government offices would mean less congested roads.

"We have [21] heads of state including the President of the United States... we have to see to it that they are provided with sufficient security and convenience," said Bello. – Rappler.com

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story stated that employees must get double pay on the said holidays. The DOLE clarified that it is only 30%, as per usual holiday pay rules. This article has been edited with the clarification.