(UPDATED) It will be done by virtue of 'meritorious promotion,' says PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa

Published 3:47 PM, October 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – All troopers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Special Action Force (SAF) who were sent to Marawi City to help in flushing out local terrorists will be promoted one rank higher.

No less than PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa made the announcement during the Heroes' Welcome Ceremony for the troopers on Wednesday, October 25, at Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

“Except dito sa mga (for the) superintendent[s], all others na nag-join sa Marawi (who joined in Marawi), I am hereby meritoriously promoting you one rank higher,” Dela Rosa said, with 182 present SAF troopers erupting in cheers.

A total of 496 SAF troopers were deployed in Marawi. (READ: The war in Marawi: 153 days and more)

(Except for our superintendents, all others who joined in Marawi, I am hereby meritoriously promoting you one rank higher.)

Cops with at least a superintendent rank cannot rise a rank, as their promotions can only be ordered by the Commander-in-chief himself: President Rodrigo Duterte.

Marawi contingent SAF troopers arrive at Camp Bagong Diwa, welcomed by a clapping, shouting crowd. pic.twitter.com/MMfNpDncd7 — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) October 25, 2017

Dela Rosa lamented that he cannot promote them himself, but he gave them his assurance that they are already “audited” for promotion. They just need to follow the process.

“Pasensya na yung mga superintendent pero kung meron man akong pasasalamatan, ay kayo talaga because you led your troops very well,” Dela Rosa said. (I apologize to the superintendents. But I really thank you for leading our troops well.)

On top of the elevation, Dela Rosa mentioned that a one-month break is in the works for troops fresh from the battle. (READ: No HK for SAF troopers? Dela Rosa promises them bulalo in Tagaytay)

He initially hesitated, the top cop admitted, because of the coming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, but he was given assurances by SAF leaders that they can manage without the Marawi contingent.

This comes after the Philippine government triumphed over homegrown terror groups in the Marawi City siege after 5 months intense fighting which emptied the city of its people.

The victory came with a price for government fighters too, losing 165 companions to the battle. Of them, 4 were SAF troopers. – Rappler.com