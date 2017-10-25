(UPDATED) Grade 10 student Kevin Reantaso was gunned down in Barangay Bahay Toro, Quezon City, police say

Published 10:35 PM, October 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A boy was killed in Quezon City on Wednesday evening, October 25, after attending a friend’s birthday party.

According to the initial investigator’s report, Kevin Reantaso was assaulted at around 7:45 pm along Babuyan Alley in Barangay Bahay Toro, Project 8, Quezon City.

He was 16, contrary to cops’ initial report stating he was 17.

Reantaso just came from a friend’s birthday party, the report said, when the assailants alighted their motorcycle and shot him dead.

“Lumalabas na well-planned. Inabangan siya; may surveillance (It looks like it was well-planned. They waited for him; there was surveillance),” Quezon City Police Station 6 Commander Superintendent Danny Mendoza told Rappler in a phone interview.

Reantaso died from multiple gunshot wounds, the report said. The boy was a grade 10 student.

Following the killing, Mendoza assured the residents of the neighborhood that their cops are still working hard to maintain peace and order.

“Talaga namang nagtatrabaho ang pulis. Minsan nasisingitan lang (The police are really working. [Criminals] just get away sometimes),” Mendoza said.

Reantaso is the second 16-year-old shot dead in Quezon City in October alone, after sophomore high school student Aldrin Jore, who was gunned down right after he got a haircut. – Rappler.com