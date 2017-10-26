(UPDATED) Some of the names in the lookout order check out with the names that appear in the group chat of Aegis Juris alumni who held a meeting when Castillo was killed

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Thursday, October 26, included University of Santo Tomas (UST) Faculty of Civil Law dean Nilo Divina in an immigration lookout bulletin order over the hazing death of freshman law student and Aegis Juris fraternity neophyte Horacio "Atio" Castillo III.

Divina is part of Aegis Juris but claims he is no longer an active member of the fraternity. As of posting, he has not responded to Rappler's request for comment.

With Divina in the lookout order are 63 others.

"Considering the gravity of the offense allegedly committed, there is a strong possibility that the following individuals may attempt to place themselves beyond the reach of the legal processes by leaving the country," Aguirre said in his order.

Divina, in a statement on Thursday, said his inclusion in the order is "unfortunate but not entirely unexpected."

"It is clear that I have no liability because I have no prior actual knowledge of the alleged hazing incident and I am not a party to any cover-up. Nevertheless, I will comply with whatever order the DOJ (Department of Justice) may issue," the UST law dean also said.

"In fact, I just came from two overseas business trips. In both cases, I had to cut short my trip and adjust my schedule to be able to attend to Senate committee and DOJ hearings. I am committed to fulfill my duties that require my presence. At the same time, I will not hesitate to challenge any act which transgresses my right. I remain confident that in time my name will be cleared and I will be vindicated."

In an earlier order by the DOJ, 20 Aegis Juris members – both students and alumni – had been named. Some of those names appear again in the new order, but Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes said all orders are complementary, meaning the previous one still stands even though some names there may not appear on the new list.

The names in the new lookout order are:

Alex Bose Alex Cairo Alexander Flores Allan Cristopher Agati Alvin Dysangco Arnel Bernardo Arthur B. Capili Arthur Capili (Balmes said having two entries for Arthur Capili is a precautionary measure, but these refer to the same person) Arvin Balag Atty Alston Kevin Anarna Atty Cecilio Jimeno Atty Cesar "Mong" Gaba dela Fuente Atty Cesar Ocampo Ona Atty Edzel Bert Canlas Atty Ferdinand Rogelio Atty Gaile Dante Acuzar Caraan Atty Henry Pablo Jr Atty Jet dela Pe ña Villaroman Atty Manuel Angelo Ventura III Atty Marvi Abo Atty Michael Vito Atty Niño Servanez Axxel Munro Hipe (Hipe spells his first name as "Axel" on his counter-affidavit) Brian Bangui Cezar Tirol Chuck Siazar Daniel Ragos Danielle Hans Matthew Rodrigo Dave Felix Edric Pilapil Edwin Uy Emmanuel Velasco Gabriel Robeniol Ged Villanueva Henry Pablo Jr Jason Adolfo Robiños John Paul Solano Jose Miguel Salamat Joshua Joriel Macabali Karl Matthew Villanueva Kim Cyrill Roque Lennert Bryan Galicia Leo Lalusis Luis Kapulong Manny Ventura Marcelino Bagtang Mhin Wei Chan Michael Joseph Fernandez Milfen Alvarado Nathan Anarna Nilo Divina Oliver John Audrey Onofre Oscar Ce Paulino Yusi Ralph Trangia Ranie Santiago Robin Ramos Romeo Rivera Laboga Ronald Cheng RR Magbuhos Sam Cagalingan Vicente Garcia William Merginie Zach Abolencia/Zach Abulencia Zimon Padro

Mark Anthony Ventura, identified as the secretary of Aegis Juris, turned state witness on Wednesday, October 25. Aguirre said Ventura has identified all the fratmen who were present or participated in Castillo's initiation rites on September 17.

Aguirre said Ventura named more than those indicated in the first lookout order, which had 20 people.

Asked who among the 64 are on Ventura's list, Balmes declined to comment, citing the confidentiality rule of the Witness Protection Program.

The lookout order does not prevent the subjects from leaving the country, but it sets up a mechanism among authorities to be alerted of their movements.

In the order, Aguirre also mentioned 29 "persons of interest," citing the Facebook group chat among Aegis Juris alumni which pointed to a subsequent meeting at Novotel in Cubao.

The DOJ did not release the full list of the 29.

