Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte also hints at a possible Mans Carpio-Baste Duterte tandem in the 2019 local elections in Davao City

Published 3:32 PM, October 26, 2017

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte said on Thursday, October 26, that he planned to retire from politics in 2019, and hinted at the possiblity of a different "Carpio-Duterte" tandem here in the next local elections.

“If you will ask me where will I go, I will be going back to farming. I am planning to retire,” the vice mayor said in a press statement on Thursday.

Even with the vice mayor possibly out of the running in 2019 and his sister, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, announcing that she would run for a congressional seat in the First District of Davao City that same year, the vice mayor said there “will still be a Carpio-Duterte tandem in the mayor and vice mayor” elections.

“We are still talking to the other Duterte but definitely it will not be me,” Paolo said.

By “other Duterte,” the vice mayor was referring to his brother, Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, the youngest of President Rodrigo's children with ex-wife Elizabeth Zimmerman.

He hinted that his brother-in-law, lawyer Manases Carpio, may also enter local politics. He said Carpio “is very qualified” to lead Davao, citing his experience as a lawyer.

Carpio and Paolo were tagged by opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV as linked to smuggling operations in the country, which both denied.

The senator also alleged during the Senate hearing attended by the the vice mayor and his brother-in-law that Paolo is a member of a triad – among the branches of Chinese transnational organized crime syndicates that operate in different countries.

After he attended the Senate hearing on the P6.4-billion shabu shipment from China, the Davao vice mayor said he “has had enough” of politics and would instead focus on farming at one of their properties in Davao City.

He admitted that the accusations hurled at the Dutertes, including claims of secret bank accounts against the President and the vice mayor, had affected his family. – Rappler.com