The Sandiganbayan begins hearing the bail petition of Gigi Reyes, former chief of staff of ex-senator Juan Ponce Enrile

Published 4:56 PM, October 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Whistleblower Benhur Luy admitted before the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan that he has not seen any document related to the pork barrel scam bearing the signature of lawyer Gigi Reyes, the former chief of staff of former senator Juan Ponce Enrile.

Testifying at the first hearing on Reyes' bail petition on Thursday, October 26, Luy said that in the course of his supposed transactions with Enrile’s office, he only saw the signatures of the former senator and his former deputy chief-of-staff Jose Antonio Evangelista on the pork barrel-related documents.

Asked if he ever saw Reyes’ signature, Luy said, “None, Sir.”

Only Enrile and Reyes were charged of plunder for alleged conspiracy in getting P172.8 million worth of kickbacks from the then senator’s Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) funneled through bogus nongovernment organizations.

Evangelista was charged of graft.

Luy was the first witness to take the stand at Reyes' first bail hearing. The plunder trial of Reyes and her former boss had not started due to several pleadings. (READ: Sandiganbayan junks Enrile, Gigi Reyes motions vs Justice Tang)

Luy said that upon the instruction of his former boss, alleged pork scam masterming Janet Lim-Napoles, he forged the signatures of NGO incorporators and beneficiaries.

Luy said he never forged the signature of a public official, or any personality connected to the office of a public official.

"We only affix signatures as president of the NGOs,” Luy said.

State witness Ruby Tuason said she personally delivered kickbacks to Reyes, Enrile, and former senator Jinggoy Estrada, who has also charged of plunder.

Reyes is detained at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology female dormitory in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City. Of the plunder defendants, the ones still in jail are Reyes, Napoles, former senator Bong Revilla, and Revilla’s staff Richard Cambe.

Enrile and Estrada are out on bail. – Rappler.com