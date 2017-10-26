General Eduardo Año, who has stepped down as Philippine military chief, will still have a role in the Duterte administration

Published 5:20 PM, October 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte said the next job of newly retired Armed Forces chief General Eduardo Año is to "supervise the police."

"He will take the title of special assistant to the president or undersecretary, whichever is tenable legally," Duterte said at the AFP change-of-command ceremony on Thursday, October 26.

This is consistent with his statement in August that he will appoint Año as a "senior aide" under the Office of the President. (READ: AFP chief Año to be senior aide in charge of DILG)

Duterte wants to appoint Año to become the Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) but a legal restriction prevents him from appointing newly retired officers to civiian offices for a period of one year. (READ: Why Duterte can't appoint AFP chief Año as DILG chief)

Año was supposed to retire early back in June to lead the DILG. He stayed on when the war in Marawi erupted. – Rappler.com