Published 8:31 PM, October 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – At least four people were killed after a truck collided with 3 other vehicles and pedestrians on Thursday, October 26, at the San Mateo Batasan Road in Quezon City.

The accident caused heavy traffic along Commonwealth Avenue going to the Batasan Pambansa area. It also forced the closure of IBP Road (Batasan) going to San Mateo, Rizal.

The truck, which was overloaded with steel structural beams for a building, lost control and reportedly crashed into eight other vehicles.

A radio report said the wayward truck rammed into two motorcycles, two tricycles, two private vehicles, a jeepney and a tow truck.

Ang dalawang sasakyan na sinuyod ng truck na may dalang structural beam sa aksidente sa San Mateo Batasan Road sa QC @dzbb pic.twitter.com/QhUgY6JEEN — Rowena L. Salvacion (@wengsalvacion) October 26, 2017





Reports from MRT7- Traffic Management Group said that the Department of Public Order and Safety and EEI Corporation will send a crane to help clear the sheet piles and beams scattered on the road.

Here are some photos from the incident:

– Rappler.com