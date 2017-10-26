San Miguel Corporation's Ramon Ang says this is the least the conglomerate can do for the 165 soldiers and policemen who died fighting terrorists in Marawi City

Published 11:24 PM, October 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Corporation (SMC) committed to provide each of the families of the 165 government forces killed in Marawi P2 million worth of livelihood assistance.

The families can choose their startups from various SMC affiliates, such as Petron, Kambal Pandesal, BMEG Feeds, Distributorship, TJ Hotdog, Monterey Meat Shop, and San Miguel Food Avenue franchise.

In one of his final acts as chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, General Eduardo Año on Thursday, October 26, signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with San Miguel Corporation COO Ramon Ang for the donation amounting to a total of P330 million.

This livelihood aid is on top of the P1.25 million each family were also given in financial aid. An anonymous donor committed to give P1 million to each of the families of slain Marawi soldiers. The rest of the amount was raised by Go Negosyo and the DU30 Cabinet Spouses Association.

On Thursday, prior to Año's retirement ceremony, Ang handed over to Año a symbolic certificate of the livelihood assistance for families of slain government forces.

“We thank you for defending our country, Marawi is free and our country is much safer. But as we celebrate this victory, we are also mourning,” Ang said in his speech.

“The San Miguel Corporation extends P330 million to [the families of] 165 soldiers and policemen killed in action capital for business assistance. It is the best way we can honor them. We can never replace them nor repay them for their sacrifice, but we can honor them and help fulfill their dream of better lives for their families,” Ang said.

San Miguel Corporation will also conduct Financial Literacy Training and Start-up Business Seminar for the families.

Año thanked San Miguel for the donation: “One hundred and sixty-five lives have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the liberation of Marawi City. No amount of money can really repay the lives of our heroes, but the generosity of our stakeholders eased the burden of their families.”

– Rappler.com