Published 11:20 AM, October 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Maute Group was supposedly funded by a mall bazaar in Novaliches, and authorities have arrested its manager.

Police apprehended Rasdy Malawani alias "Rasdi Macabangkit/Makabanket" in his Quezon City residence on Thursday, October 26, for illegal possession of firearms.

He was presented to the media on Friday at the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) by QCPD Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar.

According to Eleazar, Malawani managed Salam Bazaar in Novaliches Plaza Mall, fronting for no less than the Maute patriarch Farhana Maute. (READ: Terror in Mindanao: The Mautes of Marawi)

The Maute group orchestrated and executed the Marawi siege – the Duterte administration's longest-running and most damaging crisis.

The funds gathered from stall owners, Eleazar said, were siphoned off to Azesha Macabangcit-Maute, wife of one of the terrorist group's top leaders Madie Maute.

Before Malawani's arrest, he met with a Tura Maute in October 2016 and a certain Jerry Maute in November 2016. The whereabouts of the two are still unknown. (WATCH: Marawi: 153 days of war)

Seized during Malawani's arrest was an unlicensed Colt cal. 45 pistol with live ammunition, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), and numerous bank transaction receipts.

His arrest was the result of a joint effort between the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). – Rappler.com